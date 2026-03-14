Mizzou Gymnastics Closes Regular Season with Win at Auburn: The Buzz

No. 7 Missouri gymnastics ended its regular season by capturing its first ever win at No. 15 Auburn, winning 197.325-196.700 on the road.

Missouri held the lead for the entire meet, and outscored Auburn on three of the four events.

Missouri had some of its best performances on the season, tying its second-highest mark on bars (49.425), and tying its season-best on the apparatus (49.325)

Junior Hannah Horton tied for the event title on vault with a score of 9.900, while graduate Lauren Macpherson and sophomore Olivia Kelly tied for the best score on beam at 9.900.

Missouri will begin its postseason in the Southeastern Conference Championship on March 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Buzz: March 14

Former Missouri guard Kim English's tenure as Providence's head coach has come to an end. He ends his second stint as a head coach with a 80-78 record over five seasons.

Providence fired Kim English after three seasons as the school's men's basketball coach, athletic director Steve Napolillo announced on Friday.https://t.co/J2RRVNfoXN — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2026

Chris Harris Jr., a composite four-star athlete in the class of 2027 from Lee's Summit West, will be visiting Missouri on Saturday. He also has an official visit scheduled with the Tigers, along with Alabama, this summer.

Kevin Marshall, a safety/athlete from Mississippi in the class of 2027, received an offer from Missouri on Friday. He received an offer from Ole Miss on the same day.

Friday's Mizzou Results

Softball: won 8-1 vs. Minnesota

won 9-4 vs. South Dakota



Baseball: Lost 2-0 vs. No. 6 Auburn



Gymnastics: won 197.325-167.700 at No. 15 Auburn

Tennis: lost 4-0 at Alabama

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: vs. South Dakota at 2:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

vs. Iowa State at 5 p.m. on SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats



Baseball: vs. No. 6 Auburn at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats



Women's golf: Day 1 of the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia - Live Results

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“The man” What players called Dan Devine

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