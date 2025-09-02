Mizzou Volleyball Moves Up in National Ranking: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers volleyball has moved up to the No. 16 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) rankings in the week one rankings.
Missouri beat both Florida Gulf Coast University and James Madison University in Fort Myers, Florida, for the Florida Gulf Coast invitational, sweeping each set 3-0. At the invite, libero Maya Sands took home tournament MVP honors while outside hitter Caylen Alexander and middle blocker / rightside hitter Kimani Johnson earned All-Tournament team honors.
Missouri's rise in the rankings over the last year has been monstrous, beginning last season unranked in the preseason poll, finishing the year at 19th following a Sweet Sixteen appearance and now ranking 16th –– the highest of the last three seasons.
The Tigers 602 voting points pushes them past now No. 17 Purdue, and one spot behind No. 15 Kansas.
Missouri has back-to-back contests against Arkansas State on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, and will face their first ranked opponent in Stanford (No. 5) on Sept 9 in Columbia.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I didn’t fall in love with the game of football until last year mid-season, where I realized it is truly the best game that there is. And just indulging myself into it rather than just playing it.”- Drew Lock on Josh Heupel
On This Date in Mizzou History
- Sept. 2, 1995: Mizzou played first game back on natural grass at Memorial Stadium and defeated North Texas 28-7.
