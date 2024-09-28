Mizzou Volleyball Opens SEC Play with Win over LSU
Missouri volleyball is continuing the momentum it built in 2023, winnning its first game of SEC play over LSU Friday.
Under second-year head coach Dawn Staley, Missouri secured a shutout over the Tigers to the south. After a competitive first set ended with Missouri just winning by three points, Missouri outscored LSU 50-31.
Its the first time Missouri won its SEC opener since the 2020 season and its victory over LSU since January of 2021.
Now at 9-3 on the season, Missouri will continue SEC play Sunday, facing Texas A&M on the road.
Friday's Results:
Volleyball: 3-0 win over LSU
Cross Country - Gans Creek Classic: Men's: 4th out of 36, Women's: 10th out of 36.
Saturday's Schedule:
No events scheduled.
Did you notice?
• Missouri men's basketball announced that their primary jerseys for the 2024-'25 season will be the 'Block M' uniforms.
• Shaun Terry, a three-star wide receiver committed to Missouri's Class of 2025, returned a punt for a touchdown Friday night.
• Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz was in attendance for Kirkwood's game versus Eureka Friday night. Offensive lineman Jack Lange, the top prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2025 and committed to the Tigers, plays for Eureka.
