Mizzou Central

Mizzou Volleyball Opens SEC Play with Win over LSU

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri Tigers volleyball players celebrate together during the team's win over LSU.
Missouri Tigers volleyball players celebrate together during the team's win over LSU. / Photo obtained via Mizzou Volleyball on X/Twitter.

Missouri volleyball is continuing the momentum it built in 2023, winnning its first game of SEC play over LSU Friday.

Under second-year head coach Dawn Staley, Missouri secured a shutout over the Tigers to the south. After a competitive first set ended with Missouri just winning by three points, Missouri outscored LSU 50-31.

Its the first time Missouri won its SEC opener since the 2020 season and its victory over LSU since January of 2021.

Now at 9-3 on the season, Missouri will continue SEC play Sunday, facing Texas A&M on the road.

Friday's Results:

Volleyball: 3-0 win over LSU

Cross Country - Gans Creek Classic: Men's: 4th out of 36, Women's: 10th out of 36.

Saturday's Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Missouri men's basketball announced that their primary jerseys for the 2024-'25 season will be the 'Block M' uniforms.

• Shaun Terry, a three-star wide receiver committed to Missouri's Class of 2025, returned a punt for a touchdown Friday night.

• Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz was in attendance for Kirkwood's game versus Eureka Friday night. Offensive lineman Jack Lange, the top prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2025 and committed to the Tigers, plays for Eureka.

More from Mizzou On SI:

All Things Mizzou Podcast: Bye Week Stock Report
Mizzou Watching Guide During Bye Week: 3 Impactful Matchups
A Look to the Past May Help Solve Current Mizzou Football Woes

Check out our social media...

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/All Things Mizzou