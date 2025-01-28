Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win of 2025; The Buzz, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025

Mizzou Central

Late-game heroics helped catapult Missouri women's basketball to a big win over Mississippi State.

Jan 27, 2024; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri women's basketball celebrates after win over Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena. /Mizzou Athletics

After six straight losses since conference play opened up, Missouri women's basketball ended the streak in the most emphatic way possible Monday night.

Grabbing a loose ball off a deflection from senior Laniah Randle with 11 seconds remaining, sophomore Grace Slaughter took the ball down the court all the way to the baseline. From there, she made a full turnaround on her pivot foot and put up a floater that sank through the net as the buzzer sounded off — capping off a career-high of 31 points.

The Tigers took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 78-77 to increase their record to 12-10 overall, finally gaining their first win in the SEC since Jan. 18, 2024. Despite a 40-point game from Jerkalia Jordan, Slaughter's heroics and an overall impressive performance from Missouri as a whole helped it come away with a victory at home.

Randle and junior Ashton Judd each added 14 points themselves, which helped create a strong effort from the trio. The Tigers had a good shooting day from behind the arc, finishing 8-of-21 as a collective.

The advantage at the free-throw line was another area that helped Missouri get the edge of Mississippi State, shooting 20-of-23 compared to the Bulldogs' 14-of-24. Slaughter and Judd combined for a perfect 15-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Whether the Tigers keep the winning coming will be put to the test against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at p.m. Thursday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

