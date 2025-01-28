Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win of 2025; The Buzz, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
After six straight losses since conference play opened up, Missouri women's basketball ended the streak in the most emphatic way possible Monday night.
Grabbing a loose ball off a deflection from senior Laniah Randle with 11 seconds remaining, sophomore Grace Slaughter took the ball down the court all the way to the baseline. From there, she made a full turnaround on her pivot foot and put up a floater that sank through the net as the buzzer sounded off — capping off a career-high of 31 points.
The Tigers took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 78-77 to increase their record to 12-10 overall, finally gaining their first win in the SEC since Jan. 18, 2024. Despite a 40-point game from Jerkalia Jordan, Slaughter's heroics and an overall impressive performance from Missouri as a whole helped it come away with a victory at home.
Randle and junior Ashton Judd each added 14 points themselves, which helped create a strong effort from the trio. The Tigers had a good shooting day from behind the arc, finishing 8-of-21 as a collective.
The advantage at the free-throw line was another area that helped Missouri get the edge of Mississippi State, shooting 20-of-23 compared to the Bulldogs' 14-of-24. Slaughter and Judd combined for a perfect 15-of-15 from the charity stripe.
Whether the Tigers keep the winning coming will be put to the test against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at p.m. Thursday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
- Missouri men's basketball guard Caleb Grill is leading the country in 3-point percentage, and it's by a fairly significant margin.
- Mizzou Gymnastics received a No. 9 ranking after it defeated the previously No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.
- Missouri softball's schedule has been released for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, which takes place from Feb. 13-16.
