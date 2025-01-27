What Mizzou Players Need to Show in Pre-Draft All-Star Games - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what Missouri's four prospects competing in pre-draft all-star games will have to show in practices in order to boost their draft stock.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Four former Missouri players will look to take the next step toward a NFL career this week at pre-draft all-star games.
Quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. will compete at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas. Additionally, offensive lineman Armand Membou will suit up in the Senior Bowl in Alabama.
All three at the Shrine Bowl dealt with injuries in the second half of the 2024 regular season. Walker played through a meniscus injury in the Music City Bowl while Wease suffered a broken hand in the game. Cook suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 19 and a wrist injury on Oct. 26. In the Bowl game on Dec. 30, the quarterback played as if he was unbothered by both.
The week of practices and interviews leading up to the all-star games provide NFL scouts and general managers the chance to get an in-depth look at prospects. The four former Tigers will look to improve their draft stock and earn an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, starting on Feb. 27.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Armand Membou's Draft Stock is Quickly Rising
Where Analysts Project Mizzou's Luther Burden III to be Selected in NFL Draft
Brady Cook Shares Final Message for Mizzou Fans