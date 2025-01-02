Mizzou Women's Basketball Set to Face No. 2 South Carolina; The Buzz, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025
Just a few short years ago, the Missouri Tigers women's basketball team knocked off No. 1 South Carolina at home.
It was quite the miracle, due to the fact that they only had eight players available heading into the game against a top opponent. They had also never beaten a No. 1 team before.
It took the Tigers past regulation time to get the 70-69 win in 2021, but they did it in the end. The final shot happened with just .1 second left on the clock.
That year, South Carolina served as their first SEC game of the season. This is also the case for the 2024-25 season. Missouri will take on the Gamecocks on Jan. 2 at 6 pm.
The Tigers had a five game win streak to their name earlier in the season, but that was lost when they fell to Oral Roberts on Dec. 18. Missouri is looking to build that streak back up following a 90-51 win against Jackson State.
This game will serve as a true test for Missouri as they kick off SEC play with one of the most talented teams in the country. They currently hold a three-game losing streak against the Gamecocks.
- Three Missouri Football players officially declared for the NFL draft. Running back Marcus Carroll and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. took to X to share their respective decisions. Running back Nate Noel shared his news with a post on instagram.
- Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. ended his Mizzou career with the longest streak in the nation of consecutive games with a sack. He racked up seven in a row to close out his final season as a Tiger.
