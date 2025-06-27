Mizzou Women's Basketball Set to Participate in WBCA Showcase: The Buzz
The Women's Basketball Coaches Association and Disney jointly announced that Missouri women's basketball will take on Washington State at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the WBCA Showcase at Walt Disney World Resort.
Missouri will be one of eight teams competing at the showcase, which will be held from Nov. 20-23. Joining the Tigers will be Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, Washington State and West Florida.
"This tournament continues to feature top-tier women's programs and adds to the legacy of major events hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World," President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission Jason Siegel said in a press release. "We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families to our community for what is sure to be an incredibly positive experience."
The Tigers struggled in the 2024-2025 season, finishing with a 14-18 record. They finished 3-13 in conference play. On the other hand, Washington State assembled a 21-14 record (14-6 against West Coast Conference Opponents).
Missouri will be coached by former Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, who was hired in March. Harper and the Tigers will face the Cougars for the first time in program history.
SEC News
2025 Preseason All-SEC Defensive Back Predictions
Did you notice?
- Missouri football target Anthony Kennedy Jr. announced he'll be announcing his commitment between Missouri, Miami and SMU Friday. Kennedy, a four-star defensive tackle, was originally committed to Missouri but backed out after defensive line coach Al Davis resigned.
- Three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates recently received an offer from Missouri. He previously committed to Syracuse, but backed out.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
62 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“My dad was a pro quarterback, but I didn’t have his talent, nor his athleticism. So I fell in love with running the ball, and I idolized guys like Stump Mitchell, John Riggins and O.J. Anderson growing up.”- Brock Olivo
