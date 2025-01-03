Mizzou Women's Basketball Gets Overpowered by South Carolina in SEC Opener; The Buzz, Friday, Jan 3, 2024
Missouri women’s basketball opened its stretch of Southeastern Conference matchups with a game against South Carolina. This was a daunting task for the Tigers, as the Gamecocks came into the game as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Though they kept it competitive at first, the Tigers got walloped by South Carolina 83-52.
The Gamecocks commanded the game, as Missouri only led for 25 seconds of play time. Despite that, Missouri showed sparks of life throughout the first half, refusing to let South Carolina run away early.
The Tigers trailed by ten points in the second quarter, but they rallied to close it up. Missouri went on an 8-0 run by making four straight layups, with guard Grace Slaughter shooting three of them.
Slaughter was Missouri’s second leading scorer, coming up with 13 points. Fellow guard Ashton Judd scored 15, while also leading Missouri in rebounds and assists.
Missouri played with grit, but South Carolina was grittier. After the Tigers went on their eight-point scoring spree in the second quarter, the Gamecocks silenced them by going on one of their own for nine points. This stretched South Carolina’s lead to eleven points.
The Gamecocks then went on to have a strong third quarter, executing on both sides of the ball. Their defense had an impressive stand towards the end of the quarter, as Missouri went on a scoring drought that lasted 3:40. The South Carolina offense also performed by putting up 23 points.
Things really spun out of control in the final quarter, with South Carolina leading by as much 34 points. Missouri will have to clean things up as it continues to face SEC opponents.
The Tigers will get a shot at redemption when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday. Missouri's game against the Crimson Tide will tip off at 2 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
- Missouri swim and dive vs. Louisville at 11 a.m. in Columbia, Mo.
- Missouri wrestling vs. Cornell at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo.
- Missouri gymnastics vs. Southeast Missouri State, Ball State and Illinois State at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball lost to South Carolina, 83-52. Junior guard Ashton Judd led the team in points, rebounds and assists.
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnastics head coach Shannon Welker received a contract extension. Welker has been with the Tigers since 2014 and this contract guarantees him five more seasons.
- Missouri wrestler Rocky Elam is out for the season. This is a big blow for the Tigers, as Elam is a four-time All-American.
- Donovan Olugbode, a Missouri football signee, participated in the Under Armour All-America Game. Olugbode, a four-star wideout, racked up 67 receiving yards on five catches.
