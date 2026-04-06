Mizzou Claims First SEC Series Win of Season with Win Over Kentucky

Missouri baseball earned its first series win of Southeastern Conference play on Sunday by taking a 5-4 win over No. 24 Kentucky in Game 3 of the series.



It's the first time since 2014 that the Tigers won a series against Kentucky in Lexington. The win puts Missouri at three conference wins on the season, marking the total it earned through all of 2025.

The win was built off a massive, four-run inning from the Tigers in the fifth to take the lead it would hold onto for the remainder of the game. The first run came off of a sac-fly from Kam Durnin. The final run was scored with the bases loaded when freshman Juliomar Campos drew a walk.

Freshman pitcher Sam Rosand made his first career start for the Tigers, allowing two runs and five hits in four innings. Meanwhile, Juan Villarreal and Eli Skidmore closed out the game to help the Tigers hold on to their lead.

The win came off the heels of a 9-2 loss on Saturday. The Tigers earned a 5-4 win in Game 1.

Missouri will return to play early in the week for an in-state matchup, hosting Missouri State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

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