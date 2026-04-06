Starting Guard Chloe Sotell Among 3 New Mizzou Players to Enter Portal

On the first day of the transfer portal being officially open, Missouri women's basketball had three new entrants, including starting guard Chloe Sotell, along with Lisa Thompson and Ma’Riya Vincent.



The departures bring Missouri’s portal entries total to five, after starting guard Shannon Dowell, along with Hannah Linthacum announced their decisions ahead of Monday.

Sotell headlines the new portal entries, becoming one of two starters to enter. The Tigers have two returning starters now, in Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke.

Sotell started 27 games in the black and gold, averaging eight points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Sotell not only ranked fourth in points and rebounds, her assists, steals and 37.2 3-point percentage ranked top two on the team.

During off-shooting nights, Sotell still had a high impact on the game. In Missouri’s first-round WBIT victory against Seton Hall, Sotell added seven points and a team-leading 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Sotell should be a highly-sought after player in the portal, as she acquires a rare combination of skills for a guard. The 6-foot guard snagged at least 10 rebounds in four contests this year and also tallied five games with four or more 3-point makes.

The sophomore guard will be a big addition to any team that snags her and a sizable loss for the Tigers. After one year at Pepperdine, Sotell improved her rebounding ability, shooting efficiency and off ball contributions at Missouri, proving to be one of the most consistent Tigers.

Thompson, a depth figure for the Tigers, will also depart from the team after starting ten games and playing in 32 at Missouri. Thompson averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.1 minutes per contest in her lone year at Missouri.

This departure is still impactful for the Tigers, but not as shocking. Thompson's minutes dwindled towards the end of the year as she played seven or less minutes in her final six contests.

Thompson will add veteran presence to her next team, with the 5-foot-9 guard entering her senior season after two years at Rutgers and one at Missouri.

Another bench piece, freshman guard Vincent, entered the portal Monday after averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.3 minutes off the bench. Vincent saw three minutes of action between both WBIT contests.

Prior to her college career, Vincent was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Texas, hailing from Cypress Spring High School. Vincent earned all-state honors,. while also as landing a nomination for Naismith High School player of the Year.

Although Vincent did not see a lot of action as a Tiger, this loss proves to be substantial due to her upside as a young, 6-foot guard that excelled in high school.

With five Tigers in the transfer portal and three seniors ending their tenure at Missouri, the team is down to five total returners. Although the Tigers have a strong 2026 class coming in, including three four-star players, they will need to be active in the transfer portal after Monday's portal departures.

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