Mizzou Wrestling Drops Duel to No. 17 Illinois: The Buzz, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
No. 9 Missouri wrestling fell to 1-2 on the season Thursday night, losing 23-14 to No. 17 Illinois on the road. Missouri won four of its 10 matches of the night.
It's the second-straight loss for Missouri, who also fell to No. 7 Virginia Tech last Friday.
Senior Keegan O'Toole won a major decision in the match, just as he did against Virginia Tech. Freshman Aeoden Sinclair upset No. 10 Zac Braunagel of Illinois in the 197 weight class.
Missouri's next match will be a homecoming for O'Toole, a National Champion, as the Tigers take on No. 14 Northern Iowa at O'Toole's alma matter of Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wisconsin.
Mizzou's Thursday Results
• Wrestling 14-23 loss at No. 17 Illinois
• Missouri swim and dive wrapped up a successful Day 2 at the Georgia Invitational
Mizzou's Friday Schedule
• Men's basketball vs. Pacific at 6:30 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Women's basketball vs. Little Rock at 11:30 a.m. — Listen, Live Stats
• Volleyball at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• Swim and Dive at Day 3 of the Georgia Invitation in Athens, Ga. at 8:30 a.m. — Watch
Did you notice?
• Mizzou basketball is hosting a book drive ahead of Friday's game against Pacific. Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring gently-used books that will be collected at the entrances of Mizzou Arena. to be donated to the Heart of Missouri United Way.
• Former Missouri football and current New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock spoke to the New York media Wednesday, expressing confusion as to why Tommy DeVito will be starting over him this weekend. The Giants benched former first-round selection Daniel Jones earlier in the week.
