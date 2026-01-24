Mizzou Wrestling Suffers Loss to Oklahoma State: The Buzz

No. 18 Missouri wrestling suffered its first loss of the calendar year Friday, falling 33-3 to No. 5 Oklahoma State. Missouri won just one of the 10 matches.

Missouri has now lost four straight matchups against Oklahoma State, losing 36-3 last year. Before the last two seasons, the Tigers hadn't suffered a loss of 30 or more points in the series since 1999. Missouri's last win in the series was a 21-20 victory in February of 2022.

The Tigers' sole win Friday night came from No. 3 Aeoden Sinclair taking down No. 8 Zack Ryder at 184 pounds.

Top-10 victory for the Red Panda!



184 | #3 Aeoden Sinclair defeats #8 Zach Ryder, 4-1



MIZ 3, OSU 27 #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/OOluJeGMYu — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 24, 2026

The loss moved Missouri to 8-6 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

The Tigers will look to bounce back Sunday, hosting Northern Colorado at 1 p.m.

Winter weather will cause some traffic changes and road closures for the Missouri men's basketball game Saturday.

🚨 Update for tomorrow’s @MizzouHoops game 🚨



Champions Dr. from Providence Rd. to Mick Deaver Dr. will be closed due to anticipated weather. Shuttles running from Truman’s Landing could be affected for the game. Fans without a parking pass are suggested to park in the Tiger… pic.twitter.com/ZYsm8MkhZv — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) January 23, 2026

The athletics program also announced that the anticipated weather has caused the cancelation of the Bob Teel Invitational for track and field, but no other athletic events this weekend are expected to be cancelled.

⚠️ Weather update ahead of weekend events‼️



All remaining home events are on schedule as of Friday afternoon. Fans planning to attend events this weekend are urged to use caution when traveling to and from Mizzou venues, particularly during periods of inclement weather. ❄️🌨️… pic.twitter.com/4NnO1LhzTo — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) January 23, 2026

Former Missouri kicker Robert Meyer announced his transfer to UC Davis on Instagram. The freshman made 10 of his 14 field goal attempts and 36 of his 38 extra point attempts for the Tigers in 2025.

Gymnastics lost 197.500-197.225 to No. 3 Alabama - RECAP

Wrestling lost 3 to 33 to Oklahoma State

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on ESPN - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Wrestling vs Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. - Watch

Women's basketball vs. Texas A&M at 5 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

224 days.

“I knew I didn’t have the most ability, but I tried to use my strength and size. I just wanted to play as hard as I could. Coach Stewart was such a great coach because he prepared us. We were mentally tough. Other teams had more ability than us, but we were confident we were going to do well.” Al Eberhard

