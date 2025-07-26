Mizzou XC Set to host 3 Meets Ahead of 2025 National Championship: The Buzz
In addition to hosting the 2025 Cross Country National Championship Meet at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, the Missouri Tigers have announced several home meets with the release of the remaining schedule for their upcoming campaign. Mizzou will play host to three of four regular-season meets as the Tigers prepare to compete for a title on their home track.
Since opening in 2019, Gans Creek has emerged as one of the premier race locations among the college and high school ranks. Along with hosting the MSHSAA State Championships, the Tigers' home track has been the site of the 2021 SEC Championships and the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Midwest Regional Championships
The Tigers will kickstart their Mizzou Opener Aug. 29 in Columbia, before making their way to Lincoln, Nebraska, the following month. In the lone away meet of their regular season, Nebraska will host Mizzou on Sep. 20 for the Greeno Dirksen Cross Country Invite. Mizzou rounds out its regular season with its seventh annual Gans Creek Classic and the Pre-National Invitational in Columbia.
Mizzou will return to the road in the opening two rounds of postseason competition. Oct. 31 in Knoxville, Tenn., is the site of the SEC Championships. Athletes who qualify for the next round will compete on Nov. 14 in Stillwater, Okla., at the NCAA Midwest Championships.
The NCAA Cross Country season culminates in at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 22 in Columbia.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri and current New York Jets Brady Cook, who is competing for a roster spot with the New York Jets, made a standout throw in practice on Friday.
- Former Missouri and current Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is still dealing with a hamstring injury which has held him out of all training camp practices so far.
- Former Missouri and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson disrupting the pocket and securing a sack in practice.
- Mizzou Women's Golf announced its 2025-2026 season schedule.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
33 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"What made Brad [Smith] unique was just the artistry involved with his abilities. A lot of times great players are great in almost standard ways. But seeing him run was such a unique thing. Beyond that — and this sounds like the way Bill Simmons talks about Larry Bird — but after a while Missouri fans could see the runs happen before they actually happened. You could see if he gets that block he’s going to juke that guy and get in the open field. You started anticipating these things. That made it a really rewarding experience to watch him over the course of four years."- Sports Writer Bill Connelly
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube