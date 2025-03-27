Multiple Mizzou Women's Basketball Players Enter the Transfer Portal: The Buzz, Thursday, March 27, 2025
With new head coach Kellie Harper entering for the Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball program, it was expected that a few roster changes would occur as well.
The Tigers' have seen three players enter the portal already. Guard Tilda Sjökvist, power forward Hilke Feldrappe and Center Lucija Milkovic have elected to seek playing time elsewhere. Sjökvist had the most playing time of the three, but it still wasn't a significant amount at 9.9 minutes per game.
Feldrappe appeared in 25 games in the 2024-25 season and averaged 1.1 points per game with 6.1 minutes per game. She did not have a start in the season. Milkovic had the least playing time of anyone on the active roster, with just 15 minutes in the entire season.
These moves allow for Harper to have more room to work with in transfer portal window, which opened Tuesday and runs through April 23.
Today's Schedule
- Track and Field at Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. — Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnastics' head coach Shannon Welker and specialist Helen Hu both took home some SEC awards for the 2024-25 campaign. Read more here.
- A Mizzou Tennis player took home SEC Player of the Week honors. Lailaa Bashir brought home the award for the Tigers, its' first time gaining this accomplishment since 2019.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube