No. 23 Missouri Wrestling Hosts No. 20 West Virginia: The Buzz, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025
No. 23 Missouri wrestling (4-7, 3-1 Big 12) will close its five straight home dual at noon against No. 20 West Virginia (8-4, 2-3 Big 12). Missouri is coming off a two-consecutive win streak at home against two Big 12 conference rivals. The dual will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
Last Wednesday, Jan. 22, Missouri defeated Big 12 newcomer Arizona State 21-15. The win included an upset victory by redshirt sophomore Kade More over No. 23 Julian Chlebove (ASU) by a 13-3 major decision at 133 pounds. No. 13 Josh Edmond (141) has continued his winning streak roll this month with a win over Daniel Miranda (ASU), 17-8.
No. 15 Cam Steed has returned to the mat for Missouri after being out to recover from an injury and won by injury default over No. 17 Nicco Ruiz (ASU). Tiger fans hope that No. 8 Colton Hawks will return for Missouri at 184 pounds this week and No. 1 Keegan O'Toole will return for the Tigers next month as the Big 12 Wrestling Championship begins in 41 days.
Today's Schedule
- Wrestling: No. 23 Missouri vs. No. 20 West Virginia, Mizzou Arena, 12 p.m. CST, UFC Fight Pass, Live Stats
- Gymnastics: No. 11 Missouri vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Columbia, Mo., 5 p.m. CST, Watch, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Men's Basketball: No. 22 Missouri (15-4, 4-2 SEC) 83, No. 16 Ole Miss (15-4, 4-2 SEC) 75
