Pair of Tigers Crack ESPN Top 100 List: The Buzz
For the second consecutive year, a pair of Tigers represent the Mizzou offense on the annual ESPN top 100 list, ranking the nation's best collegiate players. Last year, Brady Cook and Luther Burden III placed No. 65 and 5, respectively. Following in their footsteps are running back Ahmad Hardy, ranking No. 91, and offensive lineman Cayden Green, coming in at No. 71.
Hardy, a transfer running back from the University of Louisiana Monroe, enters his sophomore season with the Tigers after earning Freshman All-American honors with the Warhawks in 2024. He gained national recognition as he lit up the Sun Belt conference for 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Hardy earned all-conference first team honors and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. He has since made the jump to the SEC as the Tigers' ballcarrier with high expectations to build upon his early successes.
Green, also a former transfer, returns to the Tigers for his junior year after previously spending his freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He quickly became one of the Tigers' top contributors in the trenches as a sophomore, ultimately starting all 13 games at left guard. Green will be shifting to the outside to take over left tackle duties this season, the position he played in high school. Despite the switch, Green seems poised to be a significant presence on the Tigers' front line.
Mizzou will field a new look offense as questions remain in the passing game, but the talented duo hints toward a strong run game. The first in-game look at Green laying down blocks for Green will come at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Tigers' season opener against Central Arkansas in Columbia.
Did you notice?
- Former Tigers quarterback Brady Cook started the Jets' preseason finale against the Eagles, tossing 13 of 19 completions for 99 yards and an interception. Cook played out the first half as the undrafted rookie looked to play his way onto New York's final roster.
- Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III made his return to the state of Missouri, still representing his alma mater with a Mizzou backpack.
- Burden suited up for the Bears' final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but did not record a catch after sitting out the first half of the contest.
- Despite ongoing construction in the north endzone at Faurot Field, the Mizzou "paint the M" tradition continued. Incoming Tigers are welcomed year after year to paint the rock M in the North endzone; however, the site of the tradition was relocated to the softball field for this year's edition.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“He reminds of Paul Hornung in that he makes the most in what he has.”
