Perez-Snyman,Barrios Headline Mizzou Track and Field Regional Qualifiers; The Buzz, May 24, 2025
Mizzou Track and Field is advancing nineteen athletes to compete at the West Regional Championships in College Station, Texas on May 28-31.
The women's team totaled 11 qualifiers, highlighted by high-jumper Kristi Perez-Snyman and javelin thrower Valentina Barrios, who each rank No. 3 in the region in their respective events. Rounding out the women's field competitors are throwers Val Galligan, Kaesha George and Morgan Cannon in the javelin, Reagan Kimrey in the hammer throw and Ames Burton in the discus, as well as Claudina Diaz in the high jump.
Alicia Burnett and Monica Wanjiku each qualified for two track events with Burnett set too compete in the 100 and 200 races while Wanjiku will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000. Teammate Rahel Broemmel will join Wanjiku for the 5,000.
Javelin thrower Callan Saldutto, ranked No. 6 in the region, is the Tigers' top qualifier on the men's side. He is joined in the field by Skylar Coffey, who is competing in both the shot put and the discus throw. Tarique George rounds out the Tigers' cast of throwers, competing in the hammer throw. Sterling Scott will look to extend his stellar campaign, competing in triple jump.
Drew Rogers, ranks top-25 in the 10,000 to lead the men's qualifiers on the track. Steven Marks and Lasse Funck will also be competing in the 100 and 800 races respectively.
The top-12 finishers in ech event will punch their ticket into the NCAA Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon on June 5-8.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- There is nothing scheduled for today.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou Football is already looking far ahead, extending an offer to wide receiver/ defensive back, Tramon Williams Jr. from the 2029 class. Williams is the son of Tramon Williams Sr., a NFL defensive back for 14 seasons.
- Mizzou alum and former All-Sec standout Kylie Deberg is making noise at the national level in beach volleyball. Deberg secured a gold medal for the U.S. at the BPT Challenge in China.
Mizzou baseball has secured a commitment from in-state pitcher Eli Skidmore. The Francis Howell senior was recently named an All-District selection and will look to add a spark to the Tigers on the mound next season.
