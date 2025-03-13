Several Mizzou Swimmers Earn Bid to NCAA Championship; The Buzz, Thursday March 13
The Missouri Tigers will be well-represented at the NCAA Mens Swimming & Diving Championships this year, with seven Tigers announced to earn bids.
The Championships are set for March 26-29 at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Grant Bochenski will be making the fourth trip of his career to the Championships, competing in the 100 back, 50 free and 100 free.
Jan Zubik will be making his third appearance, competing in the 200 fly and 100 fly.
Finally, freshman Luke Nebrich will compete in the 50 free and 100 free.
In addition to the indivual events, Missouri will also send a team to compete in the 200 free relay; Bochenski, Nebrick, Darden Tate and Ethan Vance.
The duo of Ty Spillane and Logan Ottke will compete in the 200 medley relay.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
• Swim and Dive in the third and final day of the NCAA Zone Diving Championships:
Men's 3m Championship: Collier Dyer finished No. 7 out of 18 with a final mark of 717.70
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
• Men's basketball vs. Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. on the SECNetwork - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Softball vs. South Dakota State in the Mizzou Invitational at 2:30 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Softball vs. Princeton in the Mizzou Invitational at 5 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Track and Field at the NCAA Indoor Championships
Did you notice?
• Early details have begun to emerge on Missouri's search for a new women's basketball head coach.
• Missouri alumni Sophie Cunningham has arrived in Indianapolis after recently being acquired by the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She was introduced to the local media Tuesday.
• Missouri basketball arrived to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday ahead of their debut in the SEC Tournament.
