Sophie Cunningham Continues Her Impressive Run with the Fever: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tiger Sophie Cunningham had an outstanding game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 3. Cunningham scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, and provided two assists, shooting 4 of 5 from the three-point range and 5 of 6 in the paint. It's her best game this season since July 24 against the Las Vegas Aces, when she scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
At the beginning of July, Cunningham reached her 1,500th career point in the WNBA in her 198th career game. Cunningham was drafted in 2019 by the Phoenix Mercury as the 13th overall pick. Since joining the Fever this season, she has been averaging 7.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game.
Cunningham has an accuracy of 88.1% in free throws and led all rookies in free-throw shooting percentage in 2019.
Missouri track and field alum Gabi Jacobs placed third today in the women's discus throw at the 2025 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She qualified to join the national team. Karissa Schweizer, another Missouri alum, finished in 6th in the 5,000-meter, but did not qualify for the team.
Jacobs' third-place finish qualifies her for the 2025 World Athletics Championships later this summer in Tokyo.
While at Missouri, Jacobs had an outdoor personal record of 58.23m in the discus throw, which gave her the school record in the outdoor discus. In 2017 and 2018, she was the SEC Outdoor Discus Champion and was an NCAA All-American First Team in fifth.
- Three Missouri baseball commits had explosive games this weekend, with two players showcasing their batting accuracy and the third, a left-hand pitcher, opened his first two innings throwing 88-92/93 mph.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
24 days.
I wanted to be a professional bowler. We were in leagues on Saturdays, and I would tell my coach, ‘I’ve got to get in leagues before practice.’ So then he’d rush over to get me for summer league games. … I think I made the right choice.- NBA player Doug Smith
