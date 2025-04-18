Former Mizzou Quarterback Earns First Head Coaching Job; The Buzz, Friday, April 18, 2025
Former Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk was named as the head coach at Principia High in Town and Country. This marks Mauk's first head coaching job.
Mauk was a member of the Missouri Tigers from 2012-2015. He opted to redshirt for his 2012 season, playing the next three.
In his three years as a quarterback, Mauk saw success. He burst onto the scene in 2013, making four starts after starting quarterback James Franklin suffered an injury. Mauk filled in nicely, throwing for over 1,000 yards and being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
In 2014, Mauk continued to impress, throwing for 2,648 yards, which marked sixth in the Southeastern Conference. He also matched the school record for touchdown passes in a game with five when Missouri took on Kentucky on Nov. 9.
Mauk's final season was in 2015, when he saw limited playing time and production. Following the season, he transferred to Eastern Kentucky University.
After college, he signed a contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, but injuries derailed his endeavors.
With his days as an athlete behind him, Mauk is embracing a new role as a high school head coach. He previously spent time as an assistant coach at Glendale High in Springfield and at Monett High, working with his dad and brother, but now he is departing for a bigger role.
Mauk will look to lead Principia to success in the fall.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field at Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Va.
- Softball vs. No. 1/1 Texas A&M at noon in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 16 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Softball played in a doubleheader against No. 1/1 Texas A&M. The Tigers lost the first game 7-5, and they lost the second game 4-3.
- Gymnastics advanced to the NCAA Championship Final after earning second place in the Semifinal. The Tigers posted a 197.3000, topping Florida and Alabama.
- Baseball fell to No. 16 Oklahoma 17-4.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football hosted Iowa transfer tight end Gavin Hoffman. Hoffman is a three-star transfer, according to 247sports.
- Florida State transfer Jaylen Early visited with the Missouri Tigers. The offensive lineman spent three seasons with FSU, participating in 18 games.
- The NCAA approved modifications to injury timeout rules that will be effective for the 2025-2026 football season. The modifications state that if medical personnel step onto the field after the ball is spotted for the next play, the medical personnel's team will have to use a timeout.
