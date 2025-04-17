Mizzou Gymnastics Leans on Helen Hu to Advance to Program's First NCAA Championship Final
Missouri gymnastics competed in the NCAA Championship Semifinal, participating in a quad meet with Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama.
In a stacked semifinal made up entirely of Southeastern Conference programs, the Tigers finished in second place (197.3000). The Sooners won the meet with a 197.5500, while the Gators earned third with a 197.2000 and the Crimson Tide finished fourth with a 196.8250.
After jumping from third to second place, all the pressure was on Missouri to clinch a top-two finish in the final rotation. After notching a 49.5000 on beam, Missouri succeeded, punching its ticket to the NCAA Championship Final.
Junior Addison Lawrence stepped up big with a 9.9125 on beam, and redshirt senior Helen Hu earned a meet-high 9.9875 to seal Missouri's fate.
The Tigers also had a big showing on bars, logging a 49.4500 to move from third to second place.
After falling on her vault landing, sophomore Hannah Horton redeemed herself on bars with a 9.8875. Other notable bar scores included a 9.8750 by senior Amari Celestine, a 9.8875 by freshman Olivia Kelly and a 9.9375 by graduate student Mara Titarsolej.
Over on vault, Florida was struggling, recording three scores in the 9.7000s. Titarsolej's strong routine pushed Missouri into second place, leading the Gators 147.8000-147.7250.
Missouri ranks fourth in the nation on floor, but the team did not perform to its standard in this meet. No gymnasts cracked 9.9000 on the apparatus, with the highest score being a 9.8750 by sophomore Kennedy Griffin and senior Jocelyn Moore.
Missouri's floor score was a 49.2250, but even with the lower score, the Tigers were not out of the mix. Their floor routine put them in third place behind Oklahoma (49.4000) and Florida (49.3000).
The Tigers performed the worst on vault, posting a 49.1250 on the apparatus. Redshirt junior Elise Tisler led the Tigers with a 9.8750, tying her season high. Moore was close behind with a 9.8625. After two rotations, the Tigers had yet to hit a 9.9000.
The second rotation featured two falls, one by Missouri's Horton on vault and another by Oklahoma freshman Lily Pederson on beam. Despite the fall, the Sooners remained at the front of the pack.
Missouri, Oklahoma, and two other teams that are to be determined will compete in the NCAA Championship Final at 4 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.