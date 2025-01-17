Mizzou Women's Basketball Falls to Oklahoma in Renewed Rivalry; The Buzz, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Missouri women's basketball has struggled with opponents in the Southeastern Conference this season. So far, the Tigers have faced four SEC teams, dropping all four games. They looked to turn things around against Oklahoma.
Aside from being a conference matchup, this game had added stakes because it renewed a historic rivalry between the Tigers and Sooners. In the clash with the No. 13 Sooners, Missouri fell 80-63.
Missouri was able to hang with Oklahoma throughout the first half, only trailing by seven points at halftime. Guard Ashton Judd paved the way for the Tigers in the first period, scoring six of Missouri's 13 points.
The Tigers had a strong second period, with sophomore Grace Slaughter shooting back-to-back three-pointers to put Missouri within four points.
Things went sideways in the third period, as the Sooners overpowered Missouri. Oklahoma went on multiple scoring runs that put distance between the Sooners and the Tigers. By the end of the third period, Missouri trailed by 16 points.
With just one period of play remaining, Missouri could not overcome the large deficit. The loss marked Missouri's fifth consecutive loss of the year.
The search for an SEC win will continue when the Tigers play Auburn on the road. The game will tip off on Sunday at 2 p.m. and stream on SEC Network.
Friday’s Schedule
- Missouri swim and dive vs. Missouri State and McKendree at 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch
- Missouri track and field indoor meet all day in Columbia, Mo
- Missouri wrestling vs. Utah Valley at 6:30 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Missouri gymnastics vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. in Norman, Okla. — Watch, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Missouri women's basketball fell to the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners 80-63. Guard Grace Slaughter led the Tigers in points with 15.
Did you notice?
- Missouri softball player Abby Hay landed at No. 13 on D1 Softball's 2025 Preseason Power Rankings for her position group. The first baseman has never received this recognition before.
- Missouri wrestling provided an injury update on Colton Hawks. The two-time NCAA Qualifier will miss the Tigers' upcoming match against Utah Valley and henceforth be considered week-to-week.
- Missouri men's basketball took to Instagram to promote this weekend's game against Arkansas. Head coach Dennis Gates prompted students to attend, stating that the first 1,000 students get a jersey and free food. The Tigers are searching for their fourth SEC win against the Razorbacks.
• Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz spent Thursday in Arkansas, visiting prospects at Litte Rock Central High School.
• Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is listed as questionable to play for the Detroit Lions against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, recovering from a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing since late November.
More from Mizzou On SI:
How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Arkansas
Report: Mizzou Expected to Hire Miami Staffer as Linebackers Coach
What Does Georgia Transfer Damon Wilson Bring to the Table for Mizzou Football?
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube