How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers' dramatic improvement from the 2023-'24 season has been one of the most interesting storylines to watch in a heated Southeastern Conference.
After defeating No. 5 Florida on Tuesday, Missouri moved to 3-1 in SEC play and 14-3 overall. The Tigers stand as one of just two teams in the country currently with two wins over teams inside the top 5 of the AP Poll at the time of the games.
After finishing at the very bottom of the conference and going winless in SEC play last season, Missouri is now one of just three teams in the conference with three wins, behind undefeated Ole Miss and Auburn.
Next up on the conference slate for Missouri is a rivalry matchup, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks.
A win for Missouri over Arkansas would mark the fourth straight for the Tigers, which would be only the third time since joining the SEC in 2012 that Missouri put together a win streak of four or more games in conference play.
The Razorbacks on the other hand have not had a great start to conference play, losing all four of their first SEC games. Arkansas was able to earn statement wins in non-conference play, winning games against Kansas and Michigan, ranked No. 1 and No. 14 respectively at the time of the games.
But, under longtime Kentucky head coach John Calipari, Arkansas has been outscored 298 to 255 to begin SEC play.
In head coach Dennis Gates' time at Missouri, he's split two games against Calipari at Kentucky, with the Tigers winning at home in the 2022-'23 season, but losing on the road in the 2023-'24 season.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri
Who: Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC) vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 18, 5 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
SirusXM: Channel 190 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Arkansas leads 35-27
Last Meeting: February 24, 2024: Arkansas' Khalif Battle dismantled Missouri, scoring a career high of 42 points en route to a 88-73 victory for the Razorbacks. Missouri only trailed 36-34 after the first half, but Battle's 26, including four makes on three-point attempts, in the second half alone was too much for Missouri to contain.
Last Time Out, Missouri: Jumping to a 19-point lead in the first 13 minutes over No. 5 Florida, Missouri fended off multiple comeback attempts from the Gators in the second half to secure a 83-82 victory. Caleb Grill put together his best performance since recovering from a neck injury, leading the Tigers with 22 points, including six makes on 10 three-point attempts.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: A three-point make from Arkansas' Boogie Fland cut a LSU deficit to 68-65 with 3:29 remaining, but the Razorbacks weren't able to forge a comeback, falling 78-74. Arkansas attempted just 13 shots from the free-throw line while LSU had 28. Fland led Arkansas with 19 points, but missed all but six of his 17 attempts from the field.
