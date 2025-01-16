Report: Mizzou Expected to Hire Miami Staffer as Linebackers Coach
The Missouri Tigers are expected to hire Miami linebackers coach and Co-defensive coordinator Derek Nicholson as their next linebackers coach, according to a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN. No official announcement has been made as of the morning of Jan. 16.
Nicholson has been with Miami each of the past two seasons, working with Lousiville in the three seasons prior. He's also had stops at Southern Miss, Alcorn State, a first stint at Louisville and at Akron.
Nicholson entered coaching three years after a two-year career in the NFL, participating in offseason activities with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.
During the past two seasons at Miami, Nicholson coached Francisco Mauigoa, who was named to the Second-team All-ACC in both seasons under Nicholson.
According to 247Sports, Nicholson played a part in recruiting two four-star prospects to Miami (Ardarius Hayes and Kellen Wiley) and another to Louisville (Stanquan Clark).
If hired, Nicholson would replace former linebackers coach and Co-defensive coordinator D,J. Smith, who accepted the job at his alma matter of Applachian State as a defensive coordinator following Missouri's bowl game.
Smtih had worked with head coach Eli Drinkwitz for each of the past six seasons, first crossing paths when Drinkwitz was the head coach at Applachian State in 2019 and Smith the outside linebackers coach.
This is the second straight season Drinkwitz's staff replaced an assistant coach on the defensive staff, hiring Brian Early to replace Kevin Peoples as edge rushers coach. Peoples accepted the same role at LSU, joining defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who also departed Missouri that offseason.
