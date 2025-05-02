Mizzou Football Makes Offers to Two Florida Athletes; The Buzz, Friday, May 2, 2025
Missouri football has been busy on the recruiting front. MissouriOnSI lists eight official visits for the Tigers during the month of May. Those eight visitors are WR Mason James, IOL Noah Best, CB Nick Hankins Jr., RB Ryan Estrada, LB JJ Bush, S Jowell Combay, CB Javonte Smith, and ATH Dana Greenhow.
Aside from those eight athletes, others have been offered the chance to play for Missouri. One such player is Xavier Lherisse, who is a four-star safety from Florida.
Lherisse is currently committed to Oregon, but the Tigers are hoping to flip him. Standing at 5'10", 185 pounds, he is listed on 247sports as the No. 22 safety recruit in the class of 2026.
Lherisse also has offers from Florida State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama and more.
The Tigers also made an offer to Lherisse's high school teammate, Jamarcus Giscombe. Giscombe does not have a star rating, but he plays wide receiver at Eau Gallie.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Softball vs. No. 24 Georgia at 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 9 Georgia at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Softball defeated No. 24 Georgia 4-2. Two Tigers hit home runs in the win.
SEC News
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 6.0
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri guard Sean East II played the final 10 games of the season in the Liga Națională. East put up good numbers, averaging 26 points per game.
- Missouri soccer player Ashlyn Mills earned the Community Service Award. The Brad Davis Community Service recognition comes with a post-graduate scholarship.
