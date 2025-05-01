Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 6.0

Teams are starting to feel the pressure of making the NCAA Tournament, including one SEC team that fired its coach this week.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis during warm ups as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis during warm ups as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With conference tournaments only a few weeks away, some teams are starting feel the pressure to improve their NCAA tournament resumes. One team on the bubble fired its coach earlier this week.

The reasons for Mississippi State to fire Chris Lemonis, the only coach to win a national title in the program’s history, are varied, but the fact the Bulldogs are looking like they’ll be outside the field of 64 had to be one of them.

Whether Mississippi State uses this firing to light a spark, go on a run and make the tournament remains to be seen. But there is one guarantee: Mississippi State’s next coach will be in the NCAA Tournament.

So, as you read this week’s tournament bracket prediction, keep that in mind. It might be an assistant coach (Georgia’s Will Coggin is a popular name) or another team’s head coach (Dallas Baptist’s Dan Heefner usually pops up in coaching searches).

Many more coaching changes are likely to come, but the fact an SEC program is one of the first, is telling about what point in the season we’re entering: crunch time.

Here are few notes and thoughts about this week’s tournament prediction:

  • The SEC leads the way with 13 teams in this week’s bracket, which would be a new record. The ACC is next with 10 teams, Big 12 has six and the Big 10 has four. Seven of the 16 regional hosts are SEC teams, too.
  • The very last team was the hardest decision this week. It wound up being Arizona State, but teams like McNeese, Western Kentucky and Grand Canyon all got serious consideration and at one point I did have McNeese in the field of 64. However, I don’t think the Southland conference will get three teams into the tournament and UT Rio Grande Valley was higher up in my rankings.
  • I take that back. The hardest decision is trying to figure out what teams to include in what regionals. There are rules and guidelines, which I’m sure the selection committee has a computer program that does it for them. Lucky for them.

Reminder, this isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the teams ranked No. 16-25 will earn invites to the tournament. So, once those spots were filled, I was left with 15 at-large bids to hand out. With that disclaimer out of the way, here’s bracket 6.0:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 6.0:

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M.
Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Regional

(1) Texas*
TCU
UTRGV
Yale*

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson as the LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson as the LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baton Rogue Regional

(2) LSU
Southern Miss
SE Louisiana*
Missouri State*

Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich fist bumps teammates as he is introduced before the game.h
Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich fist bumps teammates as he is introduced before the game with Clemson and University of South Carolina at the Reedy River Rivalry game at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson Regional

(3) Clemson
Kentucky
Creighton*
Holy Cross*

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes (21) shakes hands with West Virginia Mountaineers Randy Mazey.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes (21) shakes hands with West Virginia Mountaineers Randy Mazey prior to the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. / Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Chapel Hill Regional

(4) North Carolina
Kansas
Florida
High Point*

Florida State Seminoles head coach Link Jarrett heads to the dugout before a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Link Jarrett heads to the dugout before a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Tallahassee Regional

(5) Florida State
Ole Miss
Northeastern*
Bethune-Cookman*

Oregon baseball Mark Wasikowski walks back to the dugout during the game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025.
Oregon baseball Mark Wasikowski walks back to the dugout during the game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene Regional

(6) Oregon
Cal Poly
Arizona State
St. Thomas*

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout during the NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday.
Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout during the NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corvallis Regional

(7) Oregon State
Xavier
USC
Gonzaga*

LSU Tigers second baseman Ryan Schimpf (16) beats the throw to second base next to California Irvine short stop Ben Orloff.
LSU Tigers second baseman Ryan Schimpf (16) beats the throw to second base next to California Irvine short stop Ben Orloff in the fifth inning during the NCAA Baseball Championship Super Regional in Baton Rouge. Orloff is the current coach for UC Irvine. / Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Irvine Regional

(8) UC Irvine
Arizona
Texas A&M
Fresno State*

Georgia coach Wes Johnson during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Athens Regional

(9) Georgia
Wake Forest
UTSA*
Ball State*

Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson (30) awaits the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal.
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson (30) awaits the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Auburn Regional

(10) Auburn
Troy
Miami
Wright State*

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn looks over the field before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn looks over the field before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Fayetteville Regional

(11) Arkansas
Dallas Baptist
Duke
SE Missouri State*

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knoxville Regional

(12) Tennessee
Georgia Tech
Iowa*
George Mason*

NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Raleigh Regional

(13) NC State*
Coastal Carolina*
UConn
Central Conneticut*

UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on from the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals.
UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on from the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Regional

(14) UCLA
Oklahoma
Kansas State
Utah Valley*

Vanderbilt University Head Coach Tim Corbin during the top of the second inning against Coastal Carolina.
Vanderbilt University Head Coach Tim Corbin during the top of the second inning against Coastal Carolina during the NCAA Clemson Regional baseball game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Nashville Regional

(15) Vanderbilt
Louisville
East Tennessee State*
Fairfield*

Morgantown Regional

(16) West Virginia
Alabama
Virginia Tech
Bryant*

Last Four In

UConn
Kansas State
Miami
Arizona State

First Four Out

McNeese
Mississippi State
Western Kentucky
Michigan

Next Four Out

Grand Canyon
Lamar
UC Santa Barbara
Virginia

More SEC News:

feed

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/SEC