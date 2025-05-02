Mizzou Football Recruiting Updates: May, 2025
May is shaping up to be a busy recruiting month for the Missouri Tigers, with the official visit process starting toward its end.
At the same time, a number of different player recruitments are starting to heat up. After missing out on five-star offensive tackle and top-ranked prospect Jackson Cantwell, the Tigers are pivoting to other offensive linemen. That appears to be the biggest focus of this class, with multiple targets on the offensive front being prioritized.
Outside of that, head coach Eli Drinkwitz has plenty of names to look at. It would be a fair assumption to say that he will take fewer recruits than normal because of his uptick in transfer portal pickups, making each commitment that much more crucial.
Here's what Missouri fans need to know heading into the month of May on the Missouri recruiting front.
End of the month visits
The Tigers have a plethora of official visits starting at the very end of the month. This is the time when recruiting battles will heat up and landing players is the most crucial, so making sure those visits go well and keeping players from getting to other visits will be crucial.
Below is the list MissouriOnSI has of official visits in the month of May:
- WR Mason James - May 30-June 1
- IOL Noah Best - May 30-June 1
- CB Nick Hankins Jr. - May 30-June 1
- RB Ryan Estrada - May 30-June 1
- LB JJ Bush - May 30-June 1
- S Jowell Combay - May 30-June 1
- CB Javonte Smith - May 30-June 1
- ATH Dana Greenhow - May 30-June 1
Bush has long been a name connected with the Tigers and if one name had to pop following these visits, it would probably be him. Hankins, Estrada and Smith are the most recent additions to the late-month visitors list and will be important because of their positions.
The Tigers don't have a ton of defensive backs or running backs on their radar, so landing that crop of guys could be big. With the recruitment of four-star running back Terry Hodges in the dark, Estrada could be the backfield member Missouri bites on.
Outside of that, Best and James are definitely the highest-priority guys out of the bunch. They are both four-star recruits and are both being heavily pursued by Oklahoma. James is a Norman native and Best has a 247Sports prediction to land there, so pulling one or both of those guys away would be a massive recruiting win.
Recruitments of four-star linemen heating up
Outside of Best, the Tigers have their eyes on multiple offensive line prospects. Missing out on Cantwell surely hurts, but there are still other names that can be contributors.
At the top of that list is Arkansas native Evan Goodwin, who will visit the Tigers in the early parts of January. He included the Tigers in his final four schools along with Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and SMU. He has officials to Mississippi State and Missouri currently scheduled.
Three-star interior lineman Khalief Canty is another name to keep an eye on. He is a fan of the Tigers and will visit in June, while already taking visits to North Carolina and Michigan State. He's rapidly rising recruiting rankings and could be a high-ranked prospect by the time he's done in high school.
The Tigers recently got involved with three-star tackle Landry Brede and he appears to be enamored with Missouri. It would not be surprising to see him schedule an official there, but nothing is official yet.
Tigers pick up prediction for three-star tight end
Missouri picked up a prediction to land three-star tight end Isaac Jensen on Thursday afternoon. The Omaha, Nebraska native is the No. 729 player in the country and No. 36 among all tight ends.
Tight end is a position the Tigers are pretty set on for the time being, but taking a shot on a big and athletic guy like Jensen can't hurt at all.
Who could the Tigers pair up with Gavin Sidwar?
Four-stars Mason James and Jabari Brady seem to be the best bet for right now. Both have officials scheduled and are drawing heavy consideration from Missouri.
Outside of those two, it doesn't appear as if Drinkwitz and his staff are hungry to add a plethora of receiving options. Three-star Jacob Eberhart is another option toward the bottom of the board, but outside of that, there aren't many choices.
Other notes
- The Tigers offered four-star safety Xavier Lherisse, who is currently committed to Oregon.
- Members of the Missouri coaching staff traveled to Waukee, Iowa, for a visit with four-star tight end Evan Jacobson last week.
- The leader for former Missouri target Jackson Cantwell appears to be the Georgia Bulldogs.
- Missouri is still extending offers to 2026 talents at the offensive line and linebacker positions.