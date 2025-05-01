'We'll Have to Rely on Each Other':Harper on Building Team Chemistry with Mizzou WBB
Missouri Tigers' women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper is in the midst of her first offseason with the program, and has been at work in piling up her roster. After 10 players from the 2024-2025 roster departed, the new look Tigers squad has just five returning players for the upcoming season.
Given that the roster's familiarity with each other is close to none, coming together as a singular unit won't be an easy process.
"It's not going to be easy, we'll have adversity," Harper said at a press conference Monday. "When that comes, we'll have to rely on each other."
While both returning and new Tigers will have to adjust to each other's on-court habits and style of play, Harper believes that comes from having a strong bond away from the game. Her star player, rising junior Grace Slaughter, is ready to take charge in that department.
"Summer is the time to build relationships, whether it’s hanging out by the pool, or whatever," Slaughter said in the press conference. "As a leader, I'll definitely focus on being more vocal and making sure my teammates can hear me in different ways. I think we’re all super excited to get everyone here."
Given that the offseason is still early, many new transfers aren't on on campus at the moment, meaning full team workouts aren't in the cards. Despite this, the returning Tigers have been focused on individual improvement and laying the foundations for what Harper wants to be the team's culture.
"They're working hard, getting in the gym, welcoming our staff, and they’re hungry," Harper said. "They have to let that hunger drive them. We're bringing in really good people who will match that. We're going to work really hard on building cohesiveness."
Despite having been together for less than two months, the Tigers' core has made a strong impression on Harper, leading to her placing her utmost faith in the group.
"There’s no reason this team's bond can't be as strong as any team’s bond ever has been," Harper said. "When you start with great people and a common vision, you can achieve so much."