Two Missouri Alumni are Olympics Bound: The Buzz, June 25, 2024
Karissa Schweizer and Kaia Harris punched their tickets to Paris on Monday night.
Schweizer, a three-time national champion with Missouri, qualified for the Olympics in the women's 5,000 meter Monday night, finishing third in the U.S.A. finals with a14:45.12 time. This was an improvement from her 15:15.42 time that she recorded Friday in the semifinals. Her personal best in the event came in 2020 when she recorded a 14.26.34 time.
Schweizer, who competed with Missouri from 2014-'18, will compete in the Olympic games in Paris with round 1 of the women's 5,000 meter scheduled for Friday, August 2, and round 2 scheduled for Monday, August 5.
Joining her is Harris, a 2023 graduate of Missouri. The former Purdue transfer placed 10th in the finals Monday evening. The Olympic finals for women's discus will take place on Monday, August 5.
Did you Notice?
- Missouri men's basketball target Dorian Jones, a four-star shooting guard in the Class of 2025, announced that he plans to announce his commitment on Monday, July 1. Missouri is in his top four schools along with Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers.
- Longtime ESPN anchor John Anderson, a Missouri alumni and a team-captain for the Tigers' track and field team, announced that he will be joining the Missouri School of Journalism faculty starting in 2025 after retiring from SportsCenter.
Countdown to Missouri's 2024 Football Season Opener:
65 days.
