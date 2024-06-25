Two Missouri Alumni are Olympics Bound: The Buzz, June 25, 2024

Paris bound 🇺🇸@KarissaSchweiz4 claims third in the 5k and secures a spot in the 2024 Olympics with a season-best 14:45.12 ⏱️



Karissa is the second female Tiger to become a 2x Olympian joining @NatashaKBrown3! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6g1waL8p2l