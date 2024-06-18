Meet the Transfer: South Alabama Linebacker Khalil Jacobs
The Missouri Tigers started the offseason with one defensive coordinator and ended it with another. Their transfer class benefitted from both.
One of the Missouri Tigers' first transfer portal additions to the 2024 team, Corey Flagg Jr., had a relationship with then-defensive coordinator Blake Baker. By the end of January, Corey Batoon took over Baker's title and their final addition had a relationship with the long-time coach at South Alabama; linebacker Khalil Jacobs.
Jacobs rounded out a strong defensive transfer class for Missouri and the No. 14 ranked overall transfer class. One of the most highly touted linebackers in the late-window of the transfer portal this year, Jacobs could be an instant difference maker for Missouri.
High School
Jacobs was a three-star prospect out of Niceville High School in west Florida. During his senior season, he recorded 60 total tackles, 17 for a loss and seven sacks. He received little attention out of high school, only receiving offers from South Alabama and Gardner-Webb.
The lack of initial attention for Jacobs could be due to him having to miss multiple games during his junior year due to transfer rules after moving from North Carolina.
South Alabama
Batoon was the defensive coordinator at South Alabama while the staff recruited Jacobs. Will Windham, formerly South Alabama's linebackers coach and now defensive coordinator, also helped recruit Jacobs to the Jaguars, per 247Sports.
In his freshman year of 2022, Jacobs played in 11 games, mostly on special teams.
He took signifigant steps in 2023, playing in all 13 games and making three starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, including 8.5 for loss. He forced three fumbles on the year, tied for the third most in college football.
When Jacobs entered the portal, he received interest from Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss.
Fit with the Tigers
The Tigers added five linebackers through the portal this offseason, with Jacobs being the second highest ranked at the position at No. 32.
Jacobs' experience in Batoon's defense will provide him with an instant leg up over others in the room. Jacobs also has more experience than most of the transfer additions. Expect Jacobs to see the field early and often.
At 6'2" and 218 lb., Jacobs is a dangerous blitzer who certainly is not afraid to hit. He could replace most the production that the Tigers will be missing without Ty'Ron Hopper, who is now in the NFL.
Jacobs' horizontal speed allows him to patrol the middle of the field. He's patient, allowing for plays to develop before he overcommits. His high school tape shows off his talent in play recognition, usually knowing which gaps to pursue and seemingly reading the play a second ahead of everyone else on the field.
With his experience, familiarity with Batoon and skillset, don't be surprised if Jacobs is one of the top producers on this year's Missouri's defense.
