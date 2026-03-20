Missouri vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Round of 64 will wrap up on Friday night in an SEC vs. ACC showdown between the Missouri Tigers and Miami Hurricanes.

Missouri was 10-8 in SEC play, but they racked together some impressive victories, including wins against Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and the defending national champions, the Florida Gators. Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes finished in third place in the ACC, but at 13-5, they were a clear full step below the likes of Duke and Virginia.

Let's dive into the odds from the best March Madness betting sites and my best bet for this 10 vs. 7 showdown.

Missouri vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri +1.5 (-106)

Miami -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Missouri +108

Miami -130

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Missouri vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 10:10 pm ET

Venue: Enterprise Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Missouri Record: 20-12

Miami Record: 25-8

Missouri vs. Miami Betting Trends

The OVER is 6-3 in Missouri's last nine games

Missouri is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. ACC opponents

Miami is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Miami's last seven games vs. SEC opponents

Missouri vs. Miami Best Prop Bet

Mark Mitchell 20+ Points (+106)

Mark Mitchell has been on fire of late. He has scored 32 points in two straight games and 23+ points in four of his last six. He's now shooting 55.1% from the field this season, so let's bet on his hot streak continuing on Friday night.

Missouri vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

In the Round of 64 edition of Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm backing Missouri to win outright as a slight underdog:

Missouri and Miami have some similarities, but I think it's the Tigers who are more battle-tested, coming out of a deep SEC, and also have a stylistic advantage in this game. Both teams rank in the top 40 in effective field goal percentage, and both squads also lean on two-point shots, but it's the Tigers that do a better job of defending the interior.

The Hurricanes rank 128th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, while Missouri ranks 63rd. For that reason, I'll back the Tigers to win outright as slight underdogs.

Pick: Missouri +108

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!