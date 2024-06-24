2024 Missouri Football Opponent Preview, Game 10: South Carolina
Shane Beamer is yet to defeat the Missouri Tigers in his three seasons as head coach at South Carolina. Whether in Columbia, Missouri, or Columbia, South Carolina, the Tigers have came out on top, outscoring South Carolina 88-to-50 in the three games.
Bouncing back from a 5-7 record in the 2023 season will not be easy for Beamer and the Gamecocks. Their 2024 SEC schedule features five out of the top six teams in the SEC in 2023. Their season ends with a trip to Clemson.
The Gamecocks did add considerable talent through the portal, having the No. 16 ranked class in the country on 247Sports and the No. 8 in the SEC.
Here's an early look at the 2024 Gamecocks before their matchup with Missouri on Nov. 16.
Offense
With Desmond Ridder now in the NFL, the Gamecocks will be led by a new signal-caller this season in LaNorris Sellers, a former three-star prospect entering his second season in South Carolina. Sellers, rated as the No. 34 quarterback in the Class of 2023, is a dual-threat who is difficult to bring down due to his speed and size at 6'3" and 245 lbs.
After the departure of Xavier Legette to the NFL along with six other receivers through the portal, the South Carolina wide receiver room features only one returner from 2023 in Nyck Harbor. The sophomore receiver was ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2023. Although Harbor only caught 12 passes in 2023, he could be the next star receiver for the Gamecocks and could unleash his potential this season as 6-foot-5, 241 lb. speedster.
At running back, physical runner Mario Anderson transferred to Memphis and will be replaced by a trio of transfers including Rahiem Sanders (Arkansas), Oscar Adaway III (North Texas) and Jawarn Howell (South Carolina State).
With Sellers leading the ship, the South Carolina offense will look to improve after their 26 points per game was the third lowest in the SEC in 2023 and 363.1 yard average the sixth lowest.
Defense
Evident from Missouri's performance against South Carolina in 2023, the Gamecocks defense had its struggles through the season.
Arguably the most important foundation of solid defense, the pass rush, was lackluster for South Carolina last season. Its 21 sacks last season were the lowest in the SEC. Although there was talent in the secondary like safety Jalen Kilgore, the inefficiency of the front seven marred the entire unit's performance.
Along with returning defensive tackle T.J. Sanders and versatile rusher Tonka Hemmingway, South Carolina looks to revamp its pass rushing group with key additions through the transfer portal. Kyle Kennard Sr. from Georgia Tech brings power and consistency to the edge while Gilber Edmond from Florida State brings a 6-foot-4, 250 lb, body to the interior.
What's at Stake?
Missouri will be looking to build momentum into the final weeks of the season with hopes of a spot in the 12-team playoff in mind. If South Carolina is able to pull off the upset, the Tigers playoff chances could take a significant dip.
Schedule
The road trip for Missouri will come at the end of likely their toughest two-game stretch of the season: Alabama in Tuscaloosa and hosting Oklahoma. South Carolina will start the final three-game stretch for the Tigers of opponents that all finished below .500 last season (South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
For South Carolina, hosting Missouri will be the end of a brutal six-week stretch that includes games against Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt before Missouri. With Vanderbilt being the exception, the Gamecocks will likely be underdogs in each of those matchups.
Game Details
Date: Nov. 16
Time: Afternoon window (2:30-3:30 p.m.)
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
Series History: Missouri leads 9-5
Last Meeting: Oct. 21, 2023: Cody Schrader began a six-game streak of 100 rushing yards, gaining 159 yards on 22 carries, leading Missouri to a dominating 34-12 victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 24-0 lead before the end of the first half and coasted through the second half. The win pushed Missouri from No. 20 to No. 14 in the AP Poll, their largest single week jump of the season.
Team at a Glance
Head Coach: Shane Beamer, entering his fourth year as head coach.
Offensive Coordinator: Dowell Loggains, spent 13 years coaching in the NFL, in second year with South Carolina.
Defensive Coordinator: Clayton White, entering fourth year with South Carolina.
2023 Record: 5-7 (3-5)
Biggest Question: Can Sellers be the quarterback of the future for South Carolina?
Program History:
National Championships: 0
Conference Championships: 1 (1969 - ACC)
Division Championships: 1 (2010 - SEC East)
Bowl Record: 10-15
Last Bowl Appearance: 2022 - Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame, 45-38 loss
