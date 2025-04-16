A Lovich Grand Slam Powers Mizzou Baseball to 10-9 Win over Missouri State
The Missouri Tigers returned from a long road trip to face an in-state foe. It went fairly well for them.
Despite the scoring happening in just two innings, Mizzou's offense had quite the night in their 10-9 win over Missouri State at Taylor Stadium.
Mizzou was aided by a seven-run second inning that featured a grand slam from shortstop Jackson Lovich. The scoring was kicked off by a double from third baseman Chris Patterson that brought in right fielder Pierre Seals.
Their offense went quiet after their hot inning, which gave Missouri State time to come back.
Coming off of back-to-back starts in which he left the Tigers in a position to win, it seemed like it would be the same story once more for left-hand starter Wil Libbert. He cruised through four innings and allowed just one run, but was extended into the fifth. After his four innings, he loaded the bases before he was pulled.
Libbert's outing was followed by left-handed reliever Kadden Drew, who allowed an RBI single and a grand slam before he put them down in order. This put it to a one-run game. The game was then tied on a solo shot from MSU in the following inning. Drew went just two innings, before the Tiger's opted for PJ Green on the mound.
The closing role was left to Green, who completed the game with an outing of three innings. It wasn't until there were two outs to go that Green allowed a run. It was a two-run homer that put the Bears down just one run. He left the tying run on third.
The Tigers regained the lead with a three-run sixth, which was once again highlighted by Lovich. The Mizzou shortstop lifted a triple over the head of the center fielder to push the Tigers into double digits.
After a triple and a grand slam from Lovich, the Bears opted to intentionally walk him in the bottom of the eighth inning.
After returning from a concussion protocol injury, center fielder Kaden Peer was hit by pinch in his first plate appearance. He was then hit again in his second plate appearance, which brought in the third run of the game.
Mizzou improves to 13-23 on the season, while Missouri State drops to 19-16 . The Tigers will finish their home-and-home series with the bears on April 22, after their weekend series against Oklahoma at Taylor Stadium.