Breaking Down Isaac Jensen's Possible Impact With Mizzou

Missouri's plan at the tight end position for 2026 is clear, but the Tigers will also welcome in what could be part of the future at the position in the 2026 class, with incoming freshman Isaac Jensen joining the program.

Brett Norfleet has been a staple at tight end for the Tigers ever since his freshman year, accumulating 686 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three-year tenure at Missouri.

Rising redshirt sophomore Jude James began to gain some attention last year as well, reaching the end zone twice and notching 81 yards. This season the Tigers added Isaac Jensen, Missouri's first three-star recruit from high school since James.

He may not receive extended playing time for Missouri early in his career due to a crowded tight end room, but he gives the team a different look at the position, which could lead to more snaps for the freshman.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. Jensen is sixth on the list.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner | Devyon Hill-Lomax

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

High school: Millard South High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: No. 1171 national, No. 59 position, No. 8 state

On3/Rivals: No. 1158 national, No. 78 position, No. 11 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 31 position, No. 13 state

High School Career

Jensen spent four years on Millard South's varsity team in Omaha, Nebraska, and excelled in his junior and senior season. During those years, Millard South earned consecutive Nebraska Class-A state championships for the first time in program history.

Jensen collected 1,251 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Millard South, including a stellar senior season with 658 receiving yards, 19.4 yards per catch and 15 touchdowns. Jensen ranked top three in touchdowns and receiving yards in his district.

Senior Season Highlights

34 Rec

658 Yds

15 Total Td

B2B state champs🥇@taylorMendy93 @MSouthFootball @coach_dutt pic.twitter.com/kTuiPU3MFU — Isaac Jensen (@Isaacjensen_11) November 27, 2025

Fit with the Tigers

Jensen gives the Tigers a new look at tight end that they didn't see much of last year. The only tight ends that accumulated yards for Missouri in 2025 were primarily shorter and heavier options in Norfleet, James and Harris.

Jensen is agile at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds and practically a ball magnet. While playing for Millard South, Jensen had countless plays where he would rise over the defender to snag a touchdown or out stretch his arms to make a superb play while staying in bounds.

Jensen's height gives him a rare catch radius. At 225 pounds, Jensen may be able to create more space compared to the 260-pound Norfleet. He'll need to add on size in order to be equipped as a blocker.

When Will He Play?

Missouri currently has six tight ends rostered, two of which are rising seniors. Norfleet will most likely take the majority of receptions this year, while James and Harris may collect a fair share of targets as well.

It is possible Jensen gets to take the field this year, but with redshirt sophomores Gavin Hoffman, it's less likely. Hoffman, formerly a transfer from Iowa, appeared in two games last year.

The Tigers could look to get Jensen involved due to his stature and playmaking ability, but it is likely his workload will not increase until the 2027 season.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: The Tigers go to Jensen in favorable matchups for the lengthy route-runner early in his career and he solidifies himself as a top option for years to come.

Floor: Contributor on special teams, but falls behind in a deep tight end room and sees limited time in 2027 behind James, Hoffman and incoming four-star Jack Brown, leading to a transfer portal entry.

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