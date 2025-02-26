Behind a Picarelli Offensive Explosion, Mizzou Baseball Rallies for Home-Opener Win
For one young freshman, it was a game he would like back. For another, it was am amazing day.
The Missouri Tigers showed up at home and took a 14-10 win against the Lindenwood Lions for their home-opener.
Despite having a rough last outing, going 1 2/3 innings and giving up five runs, freshman right-hander Victor Christal got the start for the home-opener. He was never able to get settled and quickly loaded the bases with the first three batters. Christal was only able to get one out and gave up four runs in that short time.
With a hole to dig themselves out of, enter Brady Picarelli. The freshman outfielder made his first start of his collegiate career and decided to be the hero of the game. In the second inning, he sent a two-run home run over the wall in left center to cut the Lions lead in half.
Only one hit was produced before Picarelli came back up to the plate. He stepped into the box and five pitches later, he shot his second home run over the fence. This marked his fourth-consecutive at-bat with an extra-base hit, spanning back to the win against Southern, where he put up a two-run homer and a double in two at-bats.
Just before Picarelli came up to the bat in the fifth inning, junior left fielder Cameron Benson came home on a wild pitch to tie the game. Now the Tigers needed the lead and there were two runners on. Picarelli cracked a single up the middle to clear the bases and give Missouri the lead.
Another freshman got a chance to show of his offensive power, as well. Pinch hitter Tyler Macon sent a ball over the wall left field wall to add to the Tigers score in the seventh.
But Picarelli couldn't let that stand. He doubled to right center for his sixth consecutive hit of his young career. Minutes later, he came around to score three batters later. The Tigers kept it going in the inning to bring home five runs in the seventh inning.
It just got more absurd in the eighth inning, when Picarelli came to the plate and sent another single into the outfield and brought home his sixth RBI of the day. He now had a hit streak of seven-straight at-bats.
The rough start from Christal was nearly forgotten at this point, but this was in part due to senior right-hand reliever Kaden Jacobi throwing a gem against the Lions. He went 5 1/3 innings and only allowed three hits, striking out a career-high eight batters in that time. The only two runs against him were brought in by right-hand reliever James Vaughn.
Senior Xavier Lovett ran into trouble in the top of the eighth. In the two inning, he gave up three runs on six hits. But at this point, the Tigers has built up enough of a lead that it didn't have too much of an impact.
Missouri moves to 4-4 on the season and Lindenwood moved to 4-5. The Tigers will take on Evansville for a four-game set on Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 2.
