How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball Versus Alabama in 2025 SEC Tournament
The Missouri Tigers will join the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament. This will be the Tigers first appearance since a first-round exit in the 2023 season.
The tournament will begin on May 20 and will now be single-elimination. With all 16 teams participating in the SEC Tournament, even the Tigers with their 3-27 conference record will see action.
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide and the Tigers faced off earlier in the season, with Alabama getting an easy sweep. The only challenge that Mizzou gave Alabama came in Game 1 of the series, where the Tigers put up five runs to begin the game, but then allowed seven unanswered runs for a Crimson Tide win. Alabama also tagged the Tigers with a run-rule in Game 3.
For Mizzou and Alabama, the tournament will kick off at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20 in Hoover, Alabama. The winner of the matchup play No. 8-seed Tennessee on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT.
How to Watch Missouri vs Alabama in SEC Tournament:
What: Missouri Tigers (16-38, 3-27 SEC) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (40-15, 16-14 SEC)
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
When: Tuesday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT
Watch: SEC Network, Tiger Radio
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dropped their final series to the Florida Gators on the road. Alabama managed to keep the losses close in the first two games, but fell 9-3 in their season-finale.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers were swept by Mississippi State at home to conclude their season. The Bulldogs put up 50 runs with 16 homers in the series, run-ruling Mizzou in the final two games.
Last SEC Tournament appearance: The last time that Mizzou saw tournament action was in 2023. They were eliminated after just one game in a 10-4 loss to Auburn.