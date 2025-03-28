How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball vs No. 7 Texas
The Missouri Tigers have not begun SEC play how they would have liked.
But after a resilient win against Illinois in their midweek, the Tigers have broke their seven-game losing streak and headed back into conference play on a high note. Mizzou will take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns for a three-game set.
The Longhorns are riding a three-game win streak coming into Columbia. They have just three losses on the season, but have only played three games on the road. Two of their losses have come at home and one at a neutral site.
Mizzou has not performed as well as they have liked at home, with a below .500 record at Taylor Stadium. They have played nearly as many games on the road as they have at home this season.
Missouri will take the field at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 28.
How to Watch Missouri vs No. 7 Texas:
What: Texas Longhorns (20-3) at Missouri Tigers (9-14)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN+, Tiger Radio
Series: The Longhorns have just four more wins than the Tigers in their series history, with Texas holding a 34-30 edge. The Tigers have won the last five games in the series.
Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns had a run-rule victory over Sam Houston for their midweek series. They took a 13-3 win in just seven innings.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers took an 11-9 neutral-site victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini for their midweek game. Mizzou put up eight runs in the first two innings, but starter Wil Libbert closed out his stint on the mound by giving up a grand slam.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. - LHP Ian Lohse vs. LHP Luke Harrison
- Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. – RHP Kaden Jacobi vs. LHP Jared Spence
- Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD