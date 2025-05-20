Live Blog: No. 16 Missouri Baseball vs. No. 9 Alabama (SEC Tournament, Round One)
The SEC Tournament is upon us. Missouri enters Hoover as the No. 16 seed after going 3-27 in SEC play. The Tigers face the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-14). Alabama is ranked No. 23 in the nation with a 40-15 record on the season.
The Crimson Tide swept Missouri in a three-game series in April, winning 7-5, 7-3, and 12-1. The winner of this game will go on to play No. 8 Tennessee (41-15, 16-14) in the second round.
First pitch in Hoover is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Sam Horn, who is also a quarterback on the football team, will start for Missouri, while right-hander Tyler Fay gets the ball for the Crimson Tide.
Live Updates:
Latest updates will be at the top.
Bottom 4:
Neal grounds out to short.
Left-hander Will Libbert is taking over on the mound for Horn.
Top 4:
Macon and Knutson are promptly put down to end the frame.
Serna just went yard. Hit it right down the right field line, and Missouri leads 1-0. The ball stayed fair by about a foot. It's his ninth homer of the year.
Nicoletto goes down swinging. It's Fay's fourth punchout of the game.
END 3: Missouri 0, Alabama 0
Bottom 3:
Torres goes down swinging on three pitches as Horn gets out of the jam.
Hodo walks on six pitches. The count was 1-2 before Horn threw three straight balls. Alabama has the bases loaded with Torres coming up.
Missouri is holding a mound visit.
Bonomolo walks on five pitches. He's seen just nine pitches in his two at-bats. He and Lebron have both been walked twice now, while Horn hasn't walked any other batter.
Hodo grounds out directly to Nicoletto at first. The throw to second was on time, but the tag was missed and Lebron advances.
Lebron checks his swing on a low 3-2 pitch and is rewarded with his second walk of the morning.
Fowler is thrown out trying to steal second after a high pitch to Lebron. The bases are now empty.
Fowler hits a single to left that drops just shy of a running Macon.
Top 3:
Lovich and Seals fly out. It's Missouri's first inning without a hit.
Brock Daniels gets a favorable 3-0 count, but Fay finds the zone and rallies to strike him out looking in seven pitches.
END 2: Missouri 0, Alabama 0
Bottom 2:
Garrett Staton and Brennen Norton fly out to end the inning.
Brady Neal singled to right field for Alabama's first hit of the game.
Jason Torres grounds out to short.
Top 2:
Lebron makes an excellent play at short, fielding a well-hit grounder from Chris Patterson and making the throw to first in time to end the frame.
Kaden Peer singles to left center. Two hits in two innings for the Tigers.
Tyler Macon grounds out to second, and Keegan Knutson flies out.
END 1: Missouri 0, Alabama 0
Bottom 1:
Sam Horn gets Will Hodo looking on a 1-2 pitch to end the inning.
Richie Bonomolo Jr. walks on four pitches. Snell is now in scoring position.
Kade Snell hits a hard chopper to first that is handled by Nicoletto. Lebron is thrown out at second, and Snell beats the throw by about a half-step.
Justin Lebron walks on six pitches.
Bryce Fowler grounds out to Lovich.
Top 1:
Tyler Fay mows through the next three Tigers' batters, striking out Pierre Seals, getting Cayden Nicoletto to fly out to left, and striking out Mateo Serna. Lovich is stranded.
Jackson Lovich opens with a leadoff single on the second pitch of the game.
Pregame:
Missouri’s lineup:
1. Jackson Lovich, shortstop
2. Pierre Seals, right field
3. Cayden Nicoletto, first base
4. Mateo Serna, catcher
5. Tyler Macon, left field
6. Keegan Knutson, second base
7. Kaden Peer, center field
8. Chris Patterson, third base
9. Brock Daniels, designated hitter
P: Sam Horn (RHP)
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Brady Neal, catcher
8. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
9. Brennen Norton, second base
P: Tyler Fay (RHP)