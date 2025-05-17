Mississippi State Run-Rules Mizzou Baseball for Series Victory
After allowing 25 runs in Game 1 of the series, the Missouri Tigers pitching followed suit from the day before.
The game was put out of reach quite early. The Tigers briefly fought back against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but then ended the game quietly in a 13-3 run-rule for the series loss. f
By the end of the second inning, the Tigers were already down 8-0. Five runs crossed in the first inning from back-to-back doubles followed by two singles, a hit-by-pitch and a homer. Missouri starter Tony Neubeck then went back out for a second inning and allowed a two-run homer after an error plated the sixth run.
After the ball was turned over to reliever Brock Lucas, the Tigers has one clean inning before the scoring began again. The Bulldogs sent their 10th homer of the series out of the park in the fourth inning.
The 11th of the series made it 12-3 in the third inning and was the last batter that Lucas faced. The Tigers then went to reliever Ben Smith to close out the sixth before handing the ball to usual starter Wil Libbert. Libbert was not expected to pitch in the series, as he was being held for the upcoming SEC tournament.
Run-rule range was achieved in the seventh inning. Libbert allowed the run after back-to-back singles, a walk and then a sacrifice fly brought a Bulldog home.
The Tigers were able to bring home two runs on a pop-up from right fielder Cayden Nicoletto that was dropped by Mississippi State's shortstop in the bottom of the third inning. This somewhat broke open the Mizzou offense. The Tigers tagged on another run in the fourth and stranded two after two singles and a hit-by-pitch.
The Tigers (16-37, 3-26) will look to avoid a series sweep against the Bulldogs (33-20, 14-15) in Game 3 at 2 p.m. on Friday.