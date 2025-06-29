Mizzou Baseball Adds Transfer from South Carolina: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers baseball program secured their fifth commitment of this year's transfer portal cycle, landing Jase Woita out of South Carolina.
Woita has the most Power Five experience out of any of Missouri's other transfers thus far, taking 120 at bats with South Carolina this last season. He bat .300 while hitting six home runs and 20 RBIs. He mostly appeared as a designated hitter for the Gamecocks.
Woita's hitting ability will be a needed boost to the Missouri roster. Last year, five Missouri players bat at or above .300, and two of them have transferred out of the program.
Woita is a Lincoln, Nebraska native, and spent the first three seasons of his career at Kansas City Kansas Community College.
SEC News
Vanderbilt Adds Commitment from 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
Did you notice?
- Missouri football wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. hosted a youth football camp in the St. Louis area Saturday.
- Missouri incoming freshman golfer Reese Roberts finished tied for spot No.. 28 in the Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan. Team USA, which Missouri head coach Glen McMillan was an assistant for, finished second out of 12 participating countries. Roberts was the third-highest finisher for the United State
- Missouri men's basketball extended an offer to Brady Pettigrew, a 2028 guard from the Chicago area. He also recently received an offer from Florida.
- Missouri basketball also offered 2028 wing Evan Willis from Matter Dei High School in Los Angeles. He also holds offers from USC and Cal.
- Missouri target Jacob Eberhart, a four-star safety from Kirkwood, Missouri, announced he'll be revealing his college decision July 12th. He'll be choosing between the Tigers, Oklahoma, Alabama, Illinois and Nebraska.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
60 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"[On if he believes that one team can have another team's number] "No, I don't believe in that stuff. That's not me, I think you can go out there and compete against anybody and beat anybody you play against."- David Overstreet