Vanderbilt Adds Commitment from 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June, adding six commitments to the 2026 class. The trend continued on Saturday as the Commodores added yet another commitment from a talented prospect, this time a dynamic offensive threat.
3-Star tight end Tildan Riley from Orangeburg, South Carolina took to social media to announce his commitment to Vanderbilt, choosing the Commodores over the likes of South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke and many more.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 211 lbs., Riley is the No. 31 ranked tight end in the nation and the No. 11 player in South Carolina, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for his high school's baseball and basketball teams.
Riley is a lengthy tight end target with a wide catch radius that can provide a dynamic threat to the Vanderbilt offense. He has a build similar that of current Commodores' tight end Eli Stowers and looks to also possess a bit of the same athletic ability.
With the addition of Riley, the Commodores are now up to 14 commitments in the 2026 class, six of which have come in just the last month alone. If Lea and the staff are able to continue the hot streak on the recruiting trail, Vanderbilt could be looking at one of it's best classes in recent memory.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)