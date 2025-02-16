Mizzou Baseball Coach Kerrick Jackson Reaches Win 100; The Buzz, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2025
Saturday's win over UConn was the first win of the season for Missouri Tigers baseball, but also the 100th in the career of head coach Kerrick Jackson.
This is Jackson's second season with Missouri after spending 2023 with Memphis and 2018-2020 with Southern. His best season thus far in his career came with Southern in 2019, going 32-24 en route to winning the West division of the SWAC and making it to the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
He's the second Missouri coach to achieve this accomplishment in the month, with head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates reaching the same milestone in the Tigers' win over Mississippi State on Feb. 1.
Missouri baseball will continue playing in the Puerto Rico Challenge Sunday, taking on Stetson at noon to round out the season-opening trip.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Men's basketball won 87-74 over Georgia: RECAP
• Baseball won 11-7 over UConn: RECAP
• Softball won 5-3 over Liberty, but lost 2-5 San Diego State
• Tennis won 4-0 over Missouri State, and 4-0 over SEMO
• Men's golf finished No. 11 in the John A. Burns Invitational in Hawaii
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Baseball vs. Stetson in the Puerto Rico Challenge at noon on ESPN+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Women's basketball vs. Oklahoma in Columbia at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• After a win over Georgia Saturday, Missouri basketball moved up from No. 19 to No. 15 in the KenPom rankings.
• Missouri track and field broke two program records at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Drew Rogers' 7.56.00 time in the 3,000m, and Kristi Perez-Snyman's 1.88m leap in the high jump both rewrote the history books.
Countdown to Missouri's 2025 Football Season Opener:
195 days.
