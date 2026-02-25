Mizzou Baseball Secures Massive Win in 2026 Home Opener: The Buzz

Missouri baseball improved to 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon after an impressive 15-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This was the fourth-straight game the Tigers have won, all of which came in only seven innings.

Led by junior catcher Mateo Serna, who finished this outing with four RBI and two hits, one of which was a home run, the Tigers put on another scoring display. Nine runs in the sixth inning is the perfect example of that.



Graduate infielder Jase Woita also had an impressive afternoon, finishing with three RBI, all of which came from his team-leading third home run of the season on three at-bats.



Freshman JD Dohrmann got the start on the mound for the Tigers, going for six innings and recording five strikeouts with an ERA of 1.64. He only allowed one hit, as well. Redshirt freshman Dane Bjorn made his second appearance of the season, pitching for a single inning and recording a single strikeout.

Missouri baseball will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the second and final game of its series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Buzz: February 25

Despite not opening up for another two months or so, the college basketball transfer portal could once again look like the Wild, Wild West. Player retention may end up being as important as player acquisition when it's all said and done.

The Transfer Portal doesn’t open until April 7, but the movement and tampering have already started.



“You’re not going to wait until the portal opens because if you want the kid, other schools are already recruiting him,” an ACC coach said.



Story: https://t.co/O6BjAPrFbH pic.twitter.com/r8n3NzgJJh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 24, 2026

The saga of Alabama center Charles Bediako continues to be an interesting one. It will continue to be a situation that could potentially impact Missouri down the road.

NEW: Former pro Charles Bediako's request for an injunction pending appeal has been denied by Judge Daniel Pruet, per court documents❌https://t.co/9j5SgG8X7W https://t.co/slSulROB6w pic.twitter.com/dSPdJqaSC1 — On3 (@On3) February 24, 2026

The recruitment of David Folorunsho is shooting up nationally and the Tigers are expected to get an official visit from him. This could be a monster addition to Missouri's 2027 recruiting class.

DL David Folorunsho made a big debut in the updated 2027 Rivals300, checking in at No. 13 overall. Has some of the best junior film among the DL group, flashing rare movement skills and power at 6’4, 280. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/OkA8OYsz5H pic.twitter.com/6roBpUUeq0 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) February 24, 2026

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

Missouri tennis took down DePaul 4-1 - Stats

Missouri baseball defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-1 - Stats

Missouri basketball upset No. 22 Tennessee at home - Stats

Mizzou's Wednesday Schedule

Missouri baseball plays the second game of its home-opening series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 1 p.m - Live Stats, Listen

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“[Gary Filbert] had a great ability to pick the right people for the right job who could get it done. And he would let them do it." Coach Norm Stewart

