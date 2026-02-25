Mizzou Baseball Secures Massive Win in 2026 Home Opener: The Buzz
Missouri baseball improved to 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon after an impressive 15-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This was the fourth-straight game the Tigers have won, all of which came in only seven innings.
Led by junior catcher Mateo Serna, who finished this outing with four RBI and two hits, one of which was a home run, the Tigers put on another scoring display. Nine runs in the sixth inning is the perfect example of that.
Graduate infielder Jase Woita also had an impressive afternoon, finishing with three RBI, all of which came from his team-leading third home run of the season on three at-bats.
Freshman JD Dohrmann got the start on the mound for the Tigers, going for six innings and recording five strikeouts with an ERA of 1.64. He only allowed one hit, as well. Redshirt freshman Dane Bjorn made his second appearance of the season, pitching for a single inning and recording a single strikeout.
Missouri baseball will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the second and final game of its series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Buzz: February 25
- Despite not opening up for another two months or so, the college basketball transfer portal could once again look like the Wild, Wild West. Player retention may end up being as important as player acquisition when it's all said and done.
- The saga of Alabama center Charles Bediako continues to be an interesting one. It will continue to be a situation that could potentially impact Missouri down the road.
- The recruitment of David Folorunsho is shooting up nationally and the Tigers are expected to get an official visit from him. This could be a monster addition to Missouri's 2027 recruiting class.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri tennis took down DePaul 4-1 - Stats
- Missouri baseball defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-1 - Stats
- Missouri basketball upset No. 22 Tennessee at home - Stats
Mizzou's Wednesday Schedule
- Missouri baseball plays the second game of its home-opening series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 1 p.m - Live Stats, Listen
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“[Gary Filbert] had a great ability to pick the right people for the right job who could get it done. And he would let them do it."Coach Norm Stewart
Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7