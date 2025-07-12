Mizzou Baseball Lands Pitcher in Transfer Portal: The Buzz
Missouri baseball made its latest offseason splash via the transfer portal as the Tigers gained the commitment from Mississippi State pitcher Jacob Pruitt. This move marks Pruitt's third stop at the collegiate ranks after previously taking the mound for Indiana State for two seasons before joining the Bulldogs.
An Indiana native, Pruitt began his college career with the Sycamores in 2023, concluding the season with 21 1/3 innings pitched and a 7.17 ERA. He took a significant step forward as a sophomore, earning five starts and pitching a career-high 41 2/3 innings and recording a career-best 3.02 ERA in 2024.
Pruitt enters his senior campaign after pitching 18 2/3 innings and posting an ERA of 7.23. He primarily served the Bulldogs as a relief pitcher and will likely be utilized in a similar role for the Tigers.
Pruitt's transfer decision comes just weeks after Mizzou aquired one of college baseball's premier pitching coaches. Head coach Kerrick Jackson announce in June that former Virginia assistan Drew Dickinson has joined the program. Dickinson will undoubtedly play a role in Pruitt's developement as the Tigers seek to refuel their depleted pitching staff.
