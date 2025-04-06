Mizzou Baseball Loses 10-Straight in Conference Play, Run-Ruled by No. 2 Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers knew a road series against the No. 2 team in the country would not be pretty.
Arkansas was able to reach double-digits in runs by the fifth inning, while Mizzou was only able to scatter a few runs in the 21-3 loss.
The Tigers needed six pitchers to get through a seven inning game and none of them left the mound without a run scoring. They had a goal to rest their arms for the doubleheader that followed the next day, but that didn't happen. Four pitchers were needed for the fifth and sixth innings.
With usual game 1 starter Ian Lohse out with injury, it was up to righty Kaden Jacobi to take the mound for the first game. He wasn't able to go very long for the Tigers and allowed eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. It was the free bases that did him in, with four walks and two hit-batsmen. Jacobi also earned seven strikeouts in his outing.
This was followed up with a short outing from right-hand reliever Ben Smith going 2/3 of an inning and allowing another five runs, four earned. He faces eight batters during his attempt for those two outs, giving up three hits and two walks.
A face that isn't quite familiar to the mound for the Tigers served as the third Mizzou pitcher. Cayden Nicoletto, usually a first baseman or outfielder closed out the fifth inning after Smith. He walked two batters and gave up one hit for an unearned run after a fielding error.
Two more runs came around to score after a hit-by-pitch and walk from the hand of Jaylen Merchant on the mound in the bottom of the sixth. He was pulled after Razorbacks found a home on each base. The ball was turned over to Kadden Drew, who walked in two runs and hit a batter with the bases loaded to start his outing. He got one out before the ball was then passed to Seth McCartney, who walked in another run.
The Mizzou offense was able to tag on three runs. A double from second baseman Keegan Knutson to score catcher Jedier Hernandez in the third inning was the bright spot of the Tigers' hitting. An RBI groundout from center fielder Kaden Peer briefly tied the game 2-2.
Rain caused the first game of the series to be rescheduled, this resulted in a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games to conclude the series between the Tigers and the Razorbacks.