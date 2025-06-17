Mizzou Baseball Officially Announces New Pitching Coach Hire
Coming off a season in which the Missouri Tigers found themselves with many of the worst pitching stats in the Southeastern conference, it didn't come as much of a surprise that there would be a coaching change.
It came in the form of longtime head coach Tim Jamieson, who served as the pitching coach for the 2024-25 seasons. On Tuesday, current Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson announced that Drew Dickinson would be filling the hole in the coaching staff.
Dickinson served as the pitching coach for Virginia for six years, assisting them to three college world series appearances. During his time with the Cavaliers, he led a pitching staff that consistently ranked amongst the top in the country. Dickinson coached two top-5 round draft picks, including second-rounder Andrew Abbott and fifth-rounder Connelly Early.
"Drew's incredible track record speaks for itself," Jackson said in a press release. "He's developed elite arms, competed deep into the postseason and helped build one of the most consistently productive pitching staffs in the country. This is a major statement for the future of Mizzou Baseball and helps position our program to reach our ultimate destination of Omaha. We are thrilled to welcome Drew and his family to Columbia."
With many pitchers from the Tigers staff hitting the transfer portal after a historically bad season, Dickinson will have the opportunity to recruit his own arms to the team. He will also have nine incoming freshman pitchers to work with.
The Tigers will be looking to turn the program around after a string of losing seasons. With many of their woes coming on the pitching end, a new coach could begin a shift in the right direction.
"This is an incredible opportunity, and I'm beyond excited to join Mizzou Baseball," Dickinson said. "This program has a proud tradition of producing high-caliber pitchers, and I can't wait to build on that legacy while competing in the best baseball conference in the country. I'm grateful to Coach Jackson for believing in me and trusting me to help shape the future of this staff."