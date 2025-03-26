Mizzou Baseball Rides a Hot Start for Braggin' Rights Win Over Illinois
The Missouri Tigers took advantage of a needed break from conference play to turn things around.
Mizzou quickly got the game going with a hot start, including four straight hits. Their bats fell a quiet after that, but they had a large enough cushion. The Tigers broke a seven-game losing streak with a 11-9 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.
A two-run homer from shortstop Jackson Lovich and a double from first baseman Cayden Nicoletto punctuated the beginning of the game. The Tigers paired some hitting with three free passes to load the bases to begin the second and push the Illinois starting pitcher out of the game. Following the pitching change to reliever Christian Morel, they continued to pile on four more runs.
The Fighting Illini finally found a few relievers that were able to clamp down the hot offense of the Tigers after the first couple innings. After the initial eight runs, they followed with three innings in which they couldn't bring a run across.
The Tigers finally brought in another run in the sixth inning. Third baseman Peyton Basler took a free base on the third hit-by pitch of the day and then stole second. His placement was key for designated hitter Gehrig Goldbeck to be able to bring him home on a single.
In their break from conference play, Mizzou was able to keep the game locked down on the pitching front for a chunk of the game. Tigers' starter Wil Libbert went five innings and held a shutout into the sixth inning. Libbert struck out five through his outing and had not allowed a run to cross until the grand slam that served as his final pitch of the game.
Reliever Ben Smith wasn't able to keep the runners from making it home either. He allowed back-to-back doubles and then allowed one of those runners to come home on a wild pitch. A second run came in on a single. This made for a six-run sixth to bring the game within three runs.
The Tigers needed to respond after the Illini cut the deficit. Nicoletto responded to the challenge and sent out a leadoff homer over the right field wall in the top of the seventh.
Illinois brought it back within two after a two-run shot off of reliever Brock Lucas in the seventh inning. The Tigers and Illini traded runs in the eighth inning, but no real difference came. The Tigers held on for the win over Illinois.
Mizzou improves to 9-14 on the season, while Illinois drops to 12-10 . The Tigers will return home and to conference play with a series against the Texas Longhorn at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 28.