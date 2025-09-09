Mizzou Baseball's 2026 SEC Schedule Revealed
After a historically bad 2025 campaign, Missouri Tigers baseball is ready to flip the calendar to next season. The team found out their Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2026 season on Tuesday.
For the first time under head coach Kerrick Jackson, the Tigers will kick off their SEC slate at home. Their first conference opponents of the 2026 season will be Auburn, who they have not played since the 2024 season. Missouri took the first game of the series 12-11 at home, but dropped the next two.
Missouri's first road series, the Tigers will head to Knoxville, Tennessee for a series against the 2024 College World Series Champions. Missouri was swept by the Volunteers in 2024 on the road, but took a three-game sweep at home in the 2023 campaign.
Texas will be the last stop for the Tigers in their 2026 slate. The Longhorns were one of the many teams that swept Missouri at home in their previous season. The series was the Tigers second home conference set and saw just one run-rule game.
The Tigers will hit the road for five conference opponents in the upcoming season, with series at Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas. This is the first time that Missouri will play Oklahoma in Norman since the 2012 season.
The 2025 campaign saw the Tigers win just one conference series. When it appeared all hope was lost, Missouri swept Texas A&M on the road in their second to last series of the year. The team then followed it by being swept in a very crooked series against Mississippi State and a first-round exit of the SEC Tournament to end the season.
Six of the Tigers 2026 opponents were ranked in D1Baseball.com's final 2025 poll. Missouri's seventh opponent, Arkansas was ranked No. 3 to end the season. Auburn, who Missouri starts their conference slate against finished at No. 11 in the poll. Other ranked opponents are Tennesse, Texas, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
According to a press release from Mizzou Athletics sent out on Tuesday afternoon, the television schedule for the games has yet to be determined. As such, the schedule is subject to change and Thursday-Friday-Saturday series will be determined at a later date.
Missouri's 2026 SEC Opponents:
March 13-15 | vs. Auburn
March 20-22 | at Tennessee
March 27-29 | vs. Texas A&M
April 3-5 | at Kentucky
April 10-12 | vs. South Carolina
April 17-19 | at Oklahoma
April 24-28 | vs. Arkansas
May 1-3 | at Georgia
May 8-10 | vs. Vanderbilt
May 14-16 | at Texas