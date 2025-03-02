Mizzou Baseball Splits First Home Series with Evansville, Loses Series Finale
The Missouri Tigers had swept the doubleheader against the Evansville Purple Aces, now they just needed a Sunday win to take the series.
But Mizzou wasn't up to the task. They were only able to tag on a couple runs in their 9-5 loss to Evansville. The loss marks a split series with the Purple Aces, with Evansville taking games one and four and the Tigers sweeping the doubleheader.
In the third inning, the Purple Aces quickly took their first lead since game one of the series. Tigers' starter Brock Lucas gave up a two-run shot to kick off scoring. Lucas made it through 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs in that time.
Third baseman Jackson Lovich responded with a shot of his own to get the Tigers on the board. But it remained the only run for two more innings. That was until the Tigers put together three hits to bring designated hitter Brock Daniels home in the sixth. The Tigers weren't lacking on hits, they had 15, but bringing them home was the issue. In the game, they left eight runners on.
The Tigers brought in a run in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game. But then left the tying run in Daniels on second base. If they were going to take the lead, it would have to be a walk-off.
After Lucas was taken out of the game, right-hand reliever Kaden Jacobi entered the game and kept the Purple Aces from adding on any more. He went 3 1/3 innings without giving up a run and only allowing one hit. Jacobi exited the game with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh and turned the ball over to left-hand reliever Brady Kehlenbrink.
Coming into a tough situation, Kehlenbrink performed well under pressure and got the quick out. He returned for the eighth and allowed some traffic, but ultimately held off the Purple Aces. There were five runners left on base by Kehlenbrink in those two innings.
He fell apart in the ninth inning. Kehlenbrink loaded the bases with three walks and then hit a batter to bring a run in. But what happened next was the bad part. He let up a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded to bring in three more runs. Essentially eliminating the Tigers' chances of a walk-off.
The Tigers added two back in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't change the result.
Missouri moves to 6-6 on the season and Evansville moved to 3-8. The Tigers will take the field at Taylor stadium for their midweek game against SEMO at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.
