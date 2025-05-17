Mizzou Central

Mizzou Baseball Swept in Regular Season Finale by Mississippi State

The Tigers got off to a bad start in their final regular season game of the year and allowed six runs to score in the first inning

Amber Winkler

Mizzou reliever Xavier Lovett throws from the mound against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 17, 2025.
Mizzou reliever Xavier Lovett throws from the mound against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 17, 2025. / Mizzou Athletics

For the third game in a row, the Missouri Tigers put themselves in a hole early in the game that they couldn't get out of.

In the final home game and final regular season game of the year, the Tigers were swept in a 12-1 run-rule by Mississippi State. The Bulldogs scored 50 runs across the three-game series.

After getting two outs to kick off his start, Missouri starter Josh McDevitt struggled to close the frame. He allowed three singles, two doubles and a homer before he was pulled. He pitched just 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs.

The Tigers had to go to their bullpen early for reliever Xavier Lovett, who went 3 1/3 innings in his long relief appearance. He gave up a two-run homer in his first inning, the Bulldogs 14th of the series. The 15th homer led off the fourth inning and Lovett's final collegiate inning at home.

Two walks and a hit-by-pitch were handed to the Bulldogs by reliever Josh Kirchhoff to start the sixth inning. A fielder's choice brought in one run and then a double brought the other two home. Another runner reached on an error before the inning concluded.

Unlike their first two games of the series, Mizzou was able to get a run of their own early. But it was just the one. A rough inning from Mississippi State starter Karson Ligon allowed the Tigers to load the bases with just one hit by pairing it with two hit-by pitches to bring a run home on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Brock Daniels.

The Tigers concluded their historically bad regular season with an overall record of 16-38 and conference record of 3-27. Mizzou finished with the worst conference record ever in a 30 game season. They will face off in Round 1 of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 20 in Hoover, Alabama.

Read More Mizzou Baseball News:

feed

feed

Published
Amber Winkler
AMBER WINKLER

Amber is a sports journalist and photographer from St. Charles, Mo. Currently, she is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia pursuing a degree in journalism.

Home/Baseball