Mizzou Baseball Swept in Regular Season Finale by Mississippi State
For the third game in a row, the Missouri Tigers put themselves in a hole early in the game that they couldn't get out of.
In the final home game and final regular season game of the year, the Tigers were swept in a 12-1 run-rule by Mississippi State. The Bulldogs scored 50 runs across the three-game series.
After getting two outs to kick off his start, Missouri starter Josh McDevitt struggled to close the frame. He allowed three singles, two doubles and a homer before he was pulled. He pitched just 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs.
The Tigers had to go to their bullpen early for reliever Xavier Lovett, who went 3 1/3 innings in his long relief appearance. He gave up a two-run homer in his first inning, the Bulldogs 14th of the series. The 15th homer led off the fourth inning and Lovett's final collegiate inning at home.
Two walks and a hit-by-pitch were handed to the Bulldogs by reliever Josh Kirchhoff to start the sixth inning. A fielder's choice brought in one run and then a double brought the other two home. Another runner reached on an error before the inning concluded.
Unlike their first two games of the series, Mizzou was able to get a run of their own early. But it was just the one. A rough inning from Mississippi State starter Karson Ligon allowed the Tigers to load the bases with just one hit by pairing it with two hit-by pitches to bring a run home on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Brock Daniels.
The Tigers concluded their historically bad regular season with an overall record of 16-38 and conference record of 3-27. Mizzou finished with the worst conference record ever in a 30 game season. They will face off in Round 1 of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 20 in Hoover, Alabama.